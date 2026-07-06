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Character defines a person of faith, not titles or power — Mahama

  Mon, 06 Jul 2026
Headlines Character defines a person of faith, not titles or power — Mahama
MON, 06 JUL 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised that occupying a high public office is not proof of a person's faith, stating that genuine faith is demonstrated through character and actions rather than titles, wealth or status.

Addressing the Men's Ministry Faith Conference of the Assemblies of God Church at the Gomoa Pentecost Convention Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2026, President Mahama said his position as President does not automatically make him a man of faith.

“Being President does not prove that I am a man of faith. It is my character and my works that will prove that I am a man of faith,” he said.

The President called on Ghanaians to live out their faith through integrity, accountability and selfless service, stressing that faith is reflected in everyday conduct.

According to him, the way people relate to their spouses, raise their children, manage public resources, speak about others and contribute to the development of their communities provides the clearest evidence of the authenticity of their faith.

President Mahama noted that every generation requires men of faith who are guided by obedience to God, uphold integrity, cherish their families and dedicate themselves to serving others.

He further expressed concern about the growing challenges facing families and society, including moral decline, shifting values and the weakening of the extended family support system.

“Your character is a reflection of your faith,” President Mahama said.

The President urged citizens to remain firm in their faith and continue to uphold strong family values, reminding them that true faith is ultimately reflected in one's character.

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