Poor road conditions turn Kasoa–Mallam journey into four-hour ordeal

Motorists and commuters using the Kasoa–Mallam Highway, particularly the SCC–Old Barrier stretch and the Mallam Junction corridor, are enduring worsening traffic conditions that have turned daily travel into an ordeal lasting up to four hours.

What should ordinarily be a journey of less than an hour from Kasoa and surrounding communities into Accra has now stretched to between three and four hours each way, especially during peak morning and evening periods. The situation has left thousands of commuters frustrated, sleep-deprived and increasingly concerned about the loss of productive time. Wastewater takes over two lanes of road, while deep potholes worsen conditions

At the centre of the challenge is the deteriorating SCC–Old Barrier stretch, where severe potholes, failed sections of the carriageway and persistent flooding have reduced the once-functional three-lane highway into a single usable lane in many areas. The situation has been worsened by wastewater flowing onto the road from the Bortianor and Red Top areas after a major drainage channel in front of Noble House became clogged with silt.

The stagnant and flowing wastewater has further damaged the already weakened road surface, creating deep potholes and waterlogged sections that force motorists to slow down significantly or completely halt movement in some areas. Drivers are compelled to merge into one lane for long distances, creating heavy bottlenecks that stretch for several kilometres.

However, the crisis does not end there.

The Mallam Junction stretch, which serves as a major convergence point for traffic entering and leaving Accra, has also become a critical choke point. The poor nature of the road and the persistent congestion at Mallam Junction compound the delays from the SCC–Old Barrier stretch, resulting in traffic build-ups that often extend travel time well beyond four hours.

Together, these two points have effectively created a continuous gridlock corridor along one of the busiest transport routes in the country, with congestion frequently stretching towards Kasoa on one end and deep into Mallam and surrounding areas on the other.

Road users say the combined impact of the damaged SCC–Old Barrier section and the deteriorated Mallam Junction area has made commuting unpredictable and financially draining. Commercial drivers report increased fuel consumption, longer operating hours and higher maintenance costs, while private motorists complain of repeated vehicle damage, including suspension failures, tyre bursts and wheel alignment issues.

Residents and business owners along the corridor say the situation is also affecting local economic activity, as deliveries are delayed, customers avoid the area, and workers arrive at their destinations exhausted.

Beyond the economic impact, commuters also raise safety concerns. Drivers often attempt risky manoeuvres to escape congestion or avoid potholes, increasing the likelihood of accidents, while pedestrians are forced to walk closer to moving traffic due to reduced road space.

Many residents blame poor drainage maintenance as a key contributor to the crisis, particularly the clogged gutter in front of Noble House, which they say should be urgently desilted to restore proper water flow and prevent wastewater from spilling onto the highway.

They are also calling for comprehensive rehabilitation of both the SCC–Old Barrier stretch and the Mallam Junction corridor, arguing that only a coordinated engineering intervention can restore normal traffic flow on the Kasoa–Mallam Highway.

Despite years of complaints, commuters say the situation has steadily worsened, with little evidence of sustained or lasting repairs.

For thousands who depend on the corridor daily, the Kasoa–Mallam Highway has become more than just a road—it has become a test of endurance, where time, productivity and family life are routinely sacrificed to gridlock that now stretches for hours on end.

-citinewsroom