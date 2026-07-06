Upper East NDC demands immediate repairs to defective GH¢50.8m Sumbrungu Namong road

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region has called on the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to direct contractors working on the Sumbrungu Namong Road to immediately rectify what it describes as widespread defects that have developed on sections of the road less than two years after its completion.

In a statement, the party expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the approximately 11 kilometre stretch, arguing that its rapid deterioration raises serious concerns about the quality of construction, the materials used and compliance with approved engineering standards.

"The rapid failure of portions of this road raises serious and legitimate questions about the quality of workmanship, the materials used and adherence to approved engineering specifications during construction. This is unacceptable," the statement said.

According to the NDC, records from the Ghana Highway Authority as of July 3, 2026, show that the partial reconstruction and upgrading of the Sumbrungu Namong Road was undertaken under four contract lots with a combined value of GH¢50.83 million.

The party said all four contracts commenced on August 2, 2021, with an expected completion date of July 8, 2022.

It identified the contractors as Gbanzab Co. Ltd, which handled Lot One covering kilometres 0 to 3 at a cost of GH¢14.51 million, Hajisam Ventures Ltd, which executed Lot Two from kilometres 3 to 6 at GH¢14.40 million, Dot Sky Invest., which undertook Lot Three from kilometres 6 to 9 at GH¢11.30 million, and Salabahs Enterprise, which constructed Lot Four from kilometres 9 to 11 at GH¢10.62 million.

The NDC stressed that road infrastructure represents a significant public investment and that Ghanaians deserve durable, safe and high quality roads that provide value for money.

"As a party committed to supporting President John Dramani Mahama's Reset Agenda, we believe every cedi of public expenditure must deliver value for money. Accountability, transparency and quality service delivery must guide the execution of all government projects," the statement added.

The party also expressed solidarity with residents of Sumbrungu, Zorko, the Bolgatanga Technical University community, communities along the Namong corridor and other motorists who depend on the road.

It called on the Ghana Highway Authority to direct all four contractors to return to their respective sections within two weeks to carry out remedial works at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

According to the NDC, any contractor that fails to comply should face the appropriate contractual and regulatory sanctions.

The party further urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways and other relevant institutions to review the performance of the contractors and consider sanctions, including suspension or disqualification from future public contracts where necessary.

It also called for the suspension of interim payment certificates, completion certificates and any outstanding contractual payments until all identified defects have been fully rectified and independently certified.

In addition, the NDC demanded that the Ghana Highway Authority publicly disclose the certification and payment history of all four contract lots to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

"The era in which contractors execute substandard public works, pocket public funds and walk away without consequence must end. Every contractor entrusted with public resources must be held to the highest standards of professionalism, quality and value for money," the statement concluded.

The Upper East Regional Communication Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accountability and quality infrastructure delivery, insisting that public investments must deliver lasting benefits to communities across the region.