Mahama Urges Ghanaian Men to Live by Faith, Integrity and Character

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaian men to embrace lives rooted in faith, integrity and strong moral character, stressing that true faith is demonstrated through one’s actions rather than titles, wealth or social status.

Speaking on Saturday at the Men’s Ministry Faith Conference of the Assemblies of God Church at the Gomoa Pentecost Convention Centre, President Mahama said every generation needs men of faith who lead by example and positively influence their families, communities and the nation.

Addressing hundreds of participants, he noted that occupying high office is not evidence of genuine faith; rather, a person’s character and conduct ultimately define who they are.

“Being President does not prove that I am a man of faith. It is my character and my works that will prove that I am a man of faith,” he said.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians to demonstrate their faith in practical ways — in how they treat their spouses, raise their children, manage public resources, speak about others and serve their communities. Integrity, accountability and selfless service, he said, are the true marks of a life grounded in faith.

He identified obedience to God, integrity of character, love for one’s family and service to others as the key pillars of faithful living, encouraging men to uphold these values daily.

The President also expressed concern about growing challenges confronting families and society, citing moral confusion, shifting social values and the gradual erosion of the extended family support system. He called on citizens, particularly men, to remain steadfast in their faith and play active roles in strengthening families and promoting moral values.

“Your character is a reflection of your faith,” President Mahama told the gathering, urging participants to live lives worthy of the values they profess.

The Faith Conference brought together members of the Assemblies of God Church’s Men’s Ministry from across the country to reflect on Christian leadership, family life and national development through the lens of faith.