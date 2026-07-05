PAYOM calls for expansion of DNA Ancestry Research across Northern Ghana and Burkina Faso

The President of the Paga Youth Movement (PAYOM), Mr. Wenawome Duriyem Aborah, has appealed to researchers and other stakeholders to extend the ongoing DNA ancestry research in Paga to other communities across Northern Ghana and neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Mr. Aborah made the appeal during a durbar at the Pikworo Slave Camp in Paga held to reconnect Illinois State Representative Carol Ammons with her ancestral roots.

According to Dr. Lakisha T. David, Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Director of the African Kingship Reunion initiative, DNA tests conducted by her research team established that Carol Ammons traces her ancestry to Paga.

Mr. Aborah said expanding the initiative would help reconnect families separated by the transatlantic slave trade, restore lost identities and strengthen the shared cultural heritage of communities whose historical ties extend beyond present-day national boundaries.

Speaking on the significance of the research, he noted that many families in Northern Ghana and southern Burkina Faso share common ancestral roots that were disrupted by colonial border demarcations and historical migration.

"We respectfully appeal for this DNA research to extend beyond Paga to other places in Northern Ghana. This initiative has the potential to reconnect families, restore identities that may otherwise be lost forever, and strengthen the bonds that unite our people," Mr. Aborah said.

He proposed that communities including Sandema, Navrongo, Bolgatanga, Salaga in the Savannah Region, communities in the Upper West Region and several traditional settlements in Burkina Faso be included in the project because of their longstanding historical, cultural and family connections.

Mr. Aborah said broadening the research would enable more descendants to better understand their ancestral origins while preserving the rich history of Northern Ghana for future generations.

"Many of our communities share common ancestry. Extending the research across Northern Ghana and neighboring Burkina Faso will strengthen our heritage and deepen our understanding of who we are as a people," he reiterated.

The PAYOM President further stated that the findings from the DNA research would become an important educational resource for schools, historians, researchers and future generations.

He said documenting the genetic and historical links among communities would preserve their collective history while promoting cultural appreciation and academic research.

"This project is also about preserving our collective history. It will provide valuable educational resources for researchers, students, and future generations, ensuring that our heritage is documented and protected," Mr. Aborah added.

He expressed optimism that expanding the DNA ancestry project would promote cultural exchange, historical reconciliation, tourism development and stronger relationships among communities in Northern Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Mr. Aborah therefore called on government institutions, academic researchers, development partners, traditional authorities and cultural organisations to support the expansion of the initiative, describing it as an investment in preserving history, promoting unity and safeguarding the identity of future generations.