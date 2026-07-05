Ghana–US Friendship ‘Enduring and Unshakeable’ — Mahama Celebrates America’s 250th Independence

President John Dramani Mahama says he is confident that Ghana and the United States will continue to deepen their longstanding partnership as America marks the 250th anniversary of its independence.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Mahama extended Ghana’s warm congratulations to the Government and people of the United States, describing the historic milestone as an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between the two nations.

In his message to US President Donald J. Trump, Mahama expressed optimism that bilateral ties would grow even stronger, anchored by both countries’ shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, human rights and economic prosperity.

“As we join in the celebration of another milestone, it is my deep conviction that the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to be shaped by values and common interests — especially in the areas of the rule of law, human rights and democracy, as well as our shared aspiration for economic prosperity,” he wrote.

The Ministry noted that Ghana and the United States have maintained cordial relations since Ghana’s independence in 1957, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, infrastructure, education and cultural exchange.

It highlighted key milestones in the relationship, including collaboration on the Akosombo Dam, the establishment of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC), the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and sustained partnerships in the social sector.

The statement also recalled decades of high‑level engagements, including visits to Ghana by former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as official trips to Washington by successive Ghanaian presidents.

President Mahama concluded by wishing the Government and people of the United States a peaceful, joyous and successful 250th Independence Anniversary.

— CitiNewsRoom