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Sun, 05 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Two Hundred And Fifty Years On: The Dates That Made America, America

Two Hundred And Fifty Years On: The Dates That Made America, America

On July 4, 2026, the United States marked its semiquincentennial, 250 years since the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. The anniversary arrived with tall ships in New York Harbour, a state fair on the National Mall, a time capsule buried for the next quarter-millennium, and a heatwave that shut down parts of Washington's own celebration. But anniversaries are only as meaningful as the honesty with which a nation counts backward. What follows is that count: the dates, decisions, and ruptures that carried the United States from thirteen rebellious colonies to the power it is today, for better and for worse.

On July 2, delegates in Philadelphia voted for independence; two days later, on July 4, they adopted the document Thomas Jefferson had drafted, one that proclaimed all men equal while the document's own author held enslaved people at Monticello. That contradiction, not merely the declaration itself, is the true starting point of American history: a founding ideal permanently in tension with a founding practice.

The Constitutional Convention produced a framework of government still in use today, but it also enshrined the three-fifths compromise, counting enslaved Africans as partial persons for congressional apportionment while denying them any of the liberty the Constitution claimed to protect.

The Louisiana Purchase doubled the young republic's territory at a stroke, acquired from France without the consent of the Indigenous nations who already inhabited the land, setting the pattern of westward expansion that would define the following century.

1861 to 1865. The Civil War, the bloodiest conflict in American history, was fought over the future of slavery. Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of January 1863 reframed the war as a fight for abolition, and the Thirteenth Amendment of 1865 finally outlawed slavery nationally, though Reconstruction's promise of genuine Black political power was violently reversed within little more than a decade.

The Nineteenth Amendment extended the vote to women, though in practice Black women in the South would continue to face disenfranchisement through Jim Crow-era barriers for decades longer.

1929 to 1939. The Great Depression, triggered by the Wall Street crash, reshaped the relationship between American citizens and their federal government, producing the New Deal and a welfare state architecture that still frames domestic policy debates.

The attack on Pearl Harbor drew the United States into the Second World War, a conflict that would leave it, by 1945, as one of two global superpowers and the only nation ever to have used a nuclear weapon in war, at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

1954 to 1968. The civil rights movement, from the Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation ruling through the March on Washington, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, forced the country to confront, again, the gap between its founding declaration and its lived reality for Black Americans.

Apollo 11 put American astronauts on the Moon, a moment of technological and propaganda triumph in the Cold War contest with the Soviet Union.

The September 11 attacks reoriented American foreign and domestic policy for a generation, launching wars in Afghanistan and Iraq whose consequences are still unfolding, from Kabul to the Sahel, a region African analysts have watched absorb the overflow of instability those wars helped generate.

The election of Barack Obama as the first Black president was received globally, including across Africa, as evidence that the promise embedded in 1776 might yet be redeemable, even as the years since have shown how contested that promise remains at home.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the killing of George Floyd arrived in the same year, exposing both the fragility of American public health infrastructure and the persistence of the racial reckoning the country has never fully completed.

Two hundred and fifty years after Philadelphia, the anniversary itself has become a political battleground, with competing official celebrations, protest marches carrying a 233-metre reproduction of the Declaration through Washington to denounce the erosion of civil rights, and white nationalist marches on the same weekend asserting a very different vision of who the founding document was written for.

What this count shows is not a straight line of progress but a country perpetually renegotiating the distance between its founding words and its founding wounds, slavery, Indigenous dispossession, and exclusion, chief among them. For the rest of the world, and especially for nations like Ghana that inherited their own painful entanglement with the Atlantic system America helped build, that renegotiation is not an internal American matter to observe from a distance. It is a mirror. Two hundred and fifty years on, the United States is still deciding what its declaration was actually for. So, in different ways, are we all.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880
REFERENCES
Al Jazeera, "A politically charged holiday: The US celebrates its 250th anniversary," July 4, 2026.

Al Jazeera, "America250: How the US heatwave will affect Fourth of July celebrations," July 4, 2026.

Al Jazeera, "White nationalists march in Washington, DC, area during July 4 festivities," July 4, 2026.

Al Jazeera, "From Alabama to Yosemite: 50 US places with Native American origins," July 2, 2026.

Wikipedia, "United States Semiquincentennial," accessed July 2026.

Newsweek, "US 250th Anniversary: 2026 dates, events and celebrations," December 29, 2025.

GovInfo, "America's 250th Anniversary," 2026.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1443 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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