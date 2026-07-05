Jawara Foundation Boosts Upper West Inter-District Games with Major Sports Donation

The Jawara Foundation has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to youth development and sports promotion by making a significant donation to support the ongoing Upper West Regional Inter-District Games at Nandom.

The Foundation presented 24 trophies, 100 medals, 100 certificates, and 11 footballs to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reward outstanding teams and individuals participating in the various sporting disciplines. The items were officially handed over to the Upper West Regional Directorate of Education through its representative, Mr Simon Peter.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jawara Foundation, Mr Francis Angbabora Baaladong explained that the Foundation considered it a duty to support the championship because its objectives align perfectly with the Foundation's core mission of promoting youth development and empowering communities.

According to him, the CEO of the Foundation, Mr David Jawara Banye, is a committed philanthropist whose vision for establishing the Foundation is to create opportunities for young people and women within the Nadowli-Kaleo District and beyond.

Mr Baaladong said that immediately the Foundation learned about the regional games, it resolved to support the organisers despite receiving the information at very short notice.

He disclosed that had the Foundation been informed earlier, it intended to provide even more support by supplying all 11 participating districts with tracksuits, jerseys, footballs, refreshments, and feeding support for both athletes and officials. Nevertheless, despite the limited preparation time, the Foundation mobilised substantial resources to ensure the event received meaningful assistance.

"Our doors remain open to all well-meaning young people and women who may require support in one way or another," Mr Baaladong stated, assuring the Regional Directorate of Education that the Foundation would continue to partner with the Ghana Education Service whenever opportunities arise to promote education and sports in the region.

He also congratulated all participating districts in advance, stressing that every athlete deserved recognition for taking part.

"Every participant is already a winner," he remarked. "Without the last position, there can never be a first position. The true spirit of sports lies in participation, discipline, teamwork, and the valuable experiences students gain through such competitions."

Mr Baaladong further commended the organisers for successfully putting the competition together despite the logistical demands involved and wished all participants a successful and memorable championship.

Receiving the donation, Mr Simon Peter, representing the Upper West Regional Director of Education, described the Foundation's intervention as extraordinary.

He noted that considering the Foundation received information about the event only recently, its ability to mobilise such a large quantity of sporting materials was highly commendable.

"I have not witnessed such a remarkable show of generosity towards supporting sporting activities in the Upper West Region," he said.

On behalf of the Regional Director of Education, Municipal and District Directors of Education, participating schools, athletes, and officials, Mr Simon Peter expressed profound gratitude to the Jawara Foundation and offered prayers for God's continued blessings upon its CEO.

He prayed that Mr David Jawara Banye would be blessed with good health, long life, and greater resources to continue investing in the development of young people, particularly through sports and education.

He further acknowledged that the Ghana Education Service in the region faces numerous challenges and expressed optimism that the Foundation would continue to be a dependable development partner.

Also expressing appreciation, the Regional Physical Education Organiser, Mr Julius Angsoungwmine, described the donation as timely and impactful.

He observed that the trophies, medals, certificates, and footballs had significantly enhanced the prestige of the championship and would motivate students to excel both on the field of play and in the classroom.

Beyond its regional contribution, the Foundation also extended special support to its home district by donating 20 T-shirts, 20 polo caps, and a complete set of jerseys to officials and athletes representing the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

Mr Baaladong explained that Mr David Jawara Banye, being a proud son of the district, remains passionate about improving education and sporting excellence within his home area.

This latest intervention follows a similar gesture by the Foundation during the recent Nadowli-Kaleo District Inter-Circuit Games, where all 10 participating circuits received a set of jerseys and a football in addition to trophies, medals, and certificates.

Concluding the presentation, Mr Baaladong emphasised that although the Jawara Foundation is still a young organisation, it has already made a meaningful impact across the region and remains committed to expanding its support for youth development, education, sports, and women's empowerment.

The Foundation's latest contribution reinforces the growing role of private philanthropy in complementing government efforts to improve sports development and inspire young people to pursue excellence through education, discipline, and healthy competition.