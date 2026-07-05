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Why a 10-Hour Road Trip Says More About Leadership Than a One-Hour Flight

By Desmond Tinana
Article Dr David Kofi Wuaku, Ghana Sports Fund Administrator.
SUN, 05 JUL 2026
Dr David Kofi Wuaku, Ghana Sports Fund Administrator.

In an era where speed is often mistaken for efficiency, Ghana Sports Fund Administrator Dr. David Kofi Wuaku chose a different route—literally.

Instead of taking a short flight from Houston to Kansas City to support Ghana's Black Stars, Dr. Wuaku and his team spent nearly ten hours on the road, turning what could have been a routine journey into a strategic learning expedition.

For Dr. Wuaku, leadership is not measured by convenience but by curiosity. Every mile travelled became an opportunity to observe America's sporting culture, study infrastructure, understand community participation in sports and identify lessons that could benefit Ghana.

The road trip reflects a leadership philosophy centred on learning before leading. Rather than relying solely on reports and presentations, the Ghana Sports Fund is embracing first-hand experience to understand how world-class sporting ecosystems are built.

As Ghana seeks to redefine sports development under the vision of President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Wuaku believes the country's future will be shaped not just by investment, but by leaders willing to travel the extra mile—both figuratively and literally.

Sometimes, the greatest leaders are those willing to slow down long enough to discover what others miss

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

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