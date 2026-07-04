The "Agoro" Philosophy: Mohammed Polo's Vision for Ghana Football

Whenever I have had the privilege of speaking with some of Ghana's greatest football legends, especially Mohammed Ahmed Polo, one principle has consistently stood out. His football philosophy is simple but profound: before a child learns to play football, the child must first learn to play with the ball.

In akan, Polo expresses it beautifully: _"Fa futbol nu de agoro."_ Literally, play with the football.

Polo believes every successful footballing nation has developed an identity. Brazil became renowned for its joyful, expressive samba football. Spain mastered the art of tiki-taka. Ghana, he argues, should develop its own distinctive identity—the Agoro Style.

The Agoro philosophy begins with mastery of the ball. Before tactics, formations or physical conditioning, a young player should develop an intimate relationship with the football until it responds almost instinctively to the player's touch and intentions.

The learning process should be progressive:

● Master close ball control.

● Learn to dribble confidently.

● Develop heading technique.

● Learn how to shield and retain possession under pressure.

● Build confidence so the ball responds naturally to the player's will.

● Develop strength, speed and stamina.

● Learn team tactics and strategic play.

● Develop the psychology needed for matches, tournaments and decision-making under pressure, including understanding the dynamics of officiating.

The foundation of the *Agoro philosophy* is simple: a footballer should have complete control over the ball before expecting to control a match.

Sadly, one of the greatest challenges facing Ghana football is that we are not listening enough to those who built its proud tradition. Legends such as Mohammed Polo, Kuuku Dadzie, Opoku Nti, Abdul Razak, George Alhassan and many others possess decades of knowledge that could help shape the next generation. Their experience should be regarded as a national asset, not overlooked.

The Akan have a saying: *"Okwadwofo kɔ ntatia ho kɔgye nyansa."*

"The lazy person should go to the ant to learn wisdom."

There is wisdom in those who have walked the path before us. If Ghana football is to regain its former glory, we must value the knowledge of our legends as much as we celebrate their achievements.

Enough said.

Mansa Musa