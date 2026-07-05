Appoint an environmental Czar to address right-of-way and permitting challenges – Dr. Evans Sarfo Adu Urges Mahama

Engineering expert Dr. Evans Sarfo Adu has called on President John Dramani Mahama to appoint an Environmental Czar to lead a coordinated national effort to tackle right-of-way encroachment, permitting challenges and the growing environmental degradation threatening communities across Ghana.

According to Dr. Sarfo Adu, years of weak enforcement of planning regulations, indiscriminate construction, encroachment on waterways and road reservations, illegal developments and poor waste management have significantly contributed to the flooding, erosion and environmental challenges confronting many parts of the country, particularly Accra and other rapidly growing urban centres.

He observed that many of these problems are not new and could have been avoided through effective planning and strict enforcement of existing laws. He pointed out that Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, left behind a comprehensive development blueprint for the planning of Accra and Tema, which clearly identified transportation corridors, drainage systems, green spaces, industrial zones and residential areas.

Dr. Sarfo Adu urged the government to revisit that original master plan and use it as a guide for modern urban development instead of allowing unplanned settlements and unauthorized structures to undermine decades of planning.

"The effects of environmental degradation did not occur overnight. They are the result of years of neglect, weak enforcement and poor land-use management. If we continue on this path, future generations will pay an even heavier price," he cautioned.

He noted that under Ghana's laws, the government has the power of eminent domain to acquire land and reclaim public spaces where necessary for projects that serve the national interest. He therefore argued that there should be no excuse for allowing structures to remain on waterways, drainage channels, road reservations and other protected lands when they pose a danger to lives and property.

To address the situation, Dr. Sarfo Adu proposed several measures, including the appointment of an Environmental Czar with the authority to coordinate the activities of all institutions responsible for environmental management, physical planning, roads, water resources and local government. He believes such a role would improve coordination, eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure greater accountability in decision-making.

He also recommended a comprehensive nationwide audit of all developments situated within road reservations, waterways and flood-prone areas, followed by the enforcement of existing planning regulations without political interference. According to him, permitting systems should be digitized and integrated to ensure transparency, reduce corruption and prevent unauthorized developments before they occur.

Dr. Adu further called for substantial investment in modern drainage infrastructure, regular desilting of gutters and rivers, restoration of wetlands and green belts, and stricter protection of environmentally sensitive areas. He said these measures should be supported by sustained public education campaigns to encourage responsible waste disposal and environmental stewardship.

He also advocated the establishment of a multi-agency engineering and environmental advisory committee to provide technical guidance on major infrastructure and land-use decisions, ensuring that development projects are based on sound scientific and engineering principles rather than short-term political considerations.

Dr. Sarfo Adu stressed that addressing Ghana's environmental challenges requires decisive leadership, long-term planning and consistent enforcement of the law. He expressed confidence that with the right political will and technical expertise, the country can restore order to its physical planning system, reduce the devastating impact of flooding and build safer, cleaner and more resilient communities.

He therefore appealed to President Mahama to seize the opportunity to champion a new era of environmental governance by appointing an Environmental Czar and implementing bold reforms that will protect lives, preserve the environment and promote sustainable national development for generations to come.