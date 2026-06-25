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…And the Stars failed to tame the Three Lions

Feature Article And the Stars failed to tame the Three Lions
THU, 25 JUN 2026

It was billed as the ultimate clash of styles, cultures, and footballing ambitions. Ghana’s Black Stars, riding a wave of tactical discipline, stepped onto the world stage to face England’s formidable Three Lions.

Fans across Accra and the diaspora held their collective breath. Ultimately, the tactical masterclass expected from Carlos Queiroz’s men dissolved under relentless English pressure.

A Clash of Eras and Strategies.
The narrative heading into the match was tantalizing. Queiroz, a master defensive strategist, brought decades of top-tier European and international tournament experience to Ghana's dugout.

Across from him stood an England squad brimming with Premier League elite talent. Queiroz structured the Black Stars to disrupt, absorb, and strike.

Midfield Block and Low Defensive Line:
For the first half-hour, the plan worked. Ghana choked the central passing lanes early, and the back four limited space behind the defense.

Counter-Attacking Intent: Direct balls looked to exploit transition moments. However, international football at this level punishes the slightest drop in intensity.

The Break in the Armor
England’s breakthrough did not come from a tactical breakdown, but from pure, relentless tempo. As the game wore on, the Three Lions suffocated Ghana’s build-up play, forcing turnovers deep in the Black Stars' half.

Physical Attrition:
The Stars struggled to maintain high-intensity pressing for 90 minutes.

Creative Deficit
The Stars’ transitioning from defense to attack lacked a clinical final ball, something Coach Queiroz and his backroom staff, including assistant Desmond Ofei, must quickly regroup to address before their next match against Croatia.

At the end of 90 minutes plus the additional time, the Three Lions of England could not be tamed on the night, but the Black Stars' true character will be defined by how they bounce back in their next fixture.

By: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH

Franklin Asare-Donkoh
Franklin Asare-Donkoh, © 2026

This Author has published 24 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Franklin Asare-Donkoh

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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