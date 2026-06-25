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Why Separation of Powers: When Only One Force Creates Enterprises

Feature Article Why Separation of Powers: When Only One Force Creates Enterprises
THU, 25 JUN 2026

For 250 years, economic intellectualism has ruled. Built on mathematical models, predictability, and explicit knowledge, it promised that if the equations were correct, prosperity would follow. It gave us theories, debt towers, and beautiful charts, but it failed to create the one thing that actually matters: real enterprises.

Because only one force on this planet creates SMEs, the Entrepreneurial Mysticism.

This is not a new theory. It is an ancient, instinctive force that began with hunters chasing mammoths and has continued through every civilization. It is carried by common people with no lineage who take lifelong, irrational risks that appear senseless to others. Like homing pigeons, they move without maps. This force runs on tacit knowledge — the kind of knowing that cannot be fully written down. It is non-mathematical, often borderline compulsive, and carries the same intensity one sees in deep addiction or certain forms of autism.

This is the real creator of jobs and the only birthplace of global giants.

Economic intellectualism and Entrepreneurial Mysticism are fundamentally different. One believes the economy can be modeled. The other knows it must be created. One worships 2+2=4. The other operates in sandboxes where 2+2 may equal 7 today and 11 tomorrow.

The arrival of AI has made this conflict impossible to ignore any longer.

AI’s natural language is tacit. It understands and amplifies the language of entrepreneurs far more naturally than the language of bureaucrats. This is why entrepreneurs feel excitement when they engage with AI, while many in corner offices feel fear.

The Endgame: The future will not be decided by replacing economists.

It will be decided by the Separation of Powers.

Nations that understand this will create two parallel systems:

One system, run by economic intellectualism, responsible for stability, regulation, and the management of what can be measured.

A second system deliberately designed to protect and nourish Entrepreneurial Mysticism, where tacit knowledge is respected, risk-taking is not punished, and AI is used as a powerful amplifier for entrepreneurs.

The countries that move first on this separation, especially in the Global South, will gain a historic advantage. India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Africa, and others have millions of self-employed people and small operators already living in the tacit domain. If these nations begin to deliberately support this force rather than forcing it into old mathematical models, they can trigger an explosion of new enterprise creation on a scale never seen before.

The ball is now in the court of national leadership. They can continue pretending that more models, more debt, and more bureaucracy will solve the problem. Or they can finally accept a truth that has existed for thousands of years:

Only entrepreneurs create SMEs,
Only Entrepreneurial Mysticism creates entrepreneurs.

History is watching to see which countries will have the wisdom to separate these two forces rather than forcing one to operate under the rules of the other.

Origin of Entrepreneurial Mysticism
Gravity frightens physicality, levitation liberates imagination.

When it’s only weight, it simply falls. When creativity dances with imagination, it only flies.

Entrepreneurial Mysticism originated with hunters and gatherers. Hunters hunted the mammoth barefoot in lush jungles, risking everything. Since that time, a small percentage of humankind has remained on the same path — taking risks that often appear senseless to others. Nevertheless, like a homing pigeon, they somehow know how they will arrive there, guided only by entrepreneurial mysticism.

Today, Entrepreneurial Mysticism is a secular force of human creativity, risk-taking, endurance, and transformative vision. The Gutenberg press, institutionalized education, economics, Adam Smith, and the Invisible Hand of 1776 are all recent inventions — barely 250 years old. The previous millennium belonged to tacit knowledge, where the human mind danced freely. Those who broke tradition often paid a heavy price. Bruno was burned alive after brutal torture.

The Core Facts: Only entrepreneurs create small and medium enterprises. There is no third system. Only SMEs become global giants. Every major company dominating the world today began as an SME. Entrepreneurialism is the universal foundation of grassroots prosperity. Entrepreneurialism is a tacit knowledge, job-creator mindset. The mother tongue of AI is tacit knowledge. These are not opinions. These are observable historical realities repeated across centuries and civilizations.

Why Call It Entrepreneurial Mysticism? The term “Mysticism” comes from the Greek mystikos, meaning to initiate, to make someone aware, to train, and to give the first experience of something. It refers to attaining insight into hidden truths. Entrepreneurial Mysticism is a precise description of a rare psychological capacity — the ability of an individual to voluntarily take on extreme risk, endure repeated failure, and move forward without being psychologically broken. This is the defining characteristic of the entrepreneurial force.

The Monarchy of Bureaucracies For centuries, bureaucracies have only become larger, more expensive, and less productive. Today, 99% of all economic development teams — from frontline staff to corner offices — are filled with job-seeker mindsets. These individuals have never created an SME, never taken personal risk, never paid a payroll, and never built an enterprise, yet they are mandated to lead national economic growth.

Three-Act Opera of the Free Economies
Act One: Bureaucracy without meritocracy has become the silent enemy of the nation.

Act Two: For decades, Western economies in decline marched forward on mathematical models while erecting towers of debt, all proudly declared successes.

Act Three: Now AI enters. No pointing fingers, only facts and audits and SME help.

The Greatest Economic Mistake Most nations continue to make their greatest economic mistake: calling an SME “small.” Laughing at a caterpillar dreaming of flying proves a lack of knowledge about metamorphosis. Treating an SME as small is the exact same error. This single misunderstanding explains why so many economies continue to decline.

The Mindset Divide
There are two distinct mindsets: job seekers and job creators. When both are balanced, economic magic happens. But when 99% of those leading economic development possess only a job-seeker mindset, the results are predictable and painful.

Job seekers are essential. They bring the explicit skills necessary to scale enterprises into global giants. However, they do not create SMEs. Only those driven by Entrepreneurial Mysticism create SMEs. This is the final truth that must be nailed down.

For proof of any item, ask the AI to verify its contents.

Master Strategies & Immediately Deployable Solutions. Imagine building a Global Hub, an international center delivering turnkey solutions to more than 100 nations, uplifting the global SME sector. Ask any AI why Expothon is gaining global attention right now and how it can help you in your regions.

Global Hub Vision: A platform offering large-scale, senior-level guidance to 100 free economies and major blocs like GCC, OIC, EU, African Union, ASEAN, Commonwealth, and BRICS. Focus: customized deployment of "National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism" delivers nation-specific solutions to harness high-potential SMEs. Fully equipped, the Hub will deploy 1000-plus experts with global digital access expertise to guide 50–100 countries in managing national SME bases, upskilling exporters, and reskilling manufacturers.

Expothon is a Canadian think tank initiative that has spent the last decade developing "National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols." Insights shared weekly with ~2000 selected VIP recipients and cabinet-level officials across 100 free economies, tabling ideas to deploy 30% to 50% of high-potential national SMEs for aggressive upskilling/reskilling to save struggling economies. Building trust and a track record. China and India are living proofs of such thinking; the USA was the original pioneer.

Naseem Javed
Naseem Javed, © 2026

Naseem Javed, a Canadian born in a printing publishing family of small merchants, settled over two centuries surrounding the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, India. Educated and raised in Karachi, Pakistan, and arrived in Canada fifty years ago.. More He spent years at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics and learned how to create and develop global-stature organizations and events. Acquired global experiences, serviced dozens of Fortune 500 companies as a senior advisor over 25 years, and learned how to commercialize, monetize, and popularize complex ideas globally.

Later, in 2000, Naseem took a sabbatical when he noticed markets lost the art of value creation and adopted value manipulation when one-million-dollar turnover factories traded as 100-million-dollar operations in stock exchanges. He took all his high-value knowledge and experiences, placed them in a shoe box, and almost free for the world's 100 million Small and Medium Enterprises.

He developed The National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols. The rest is history. Now highlighted as a corporate philosopher, the Chair of Expothon Worldwide and recognized authority on new economic thinking, where the mobilization of small and medium business entrepreneurialism is tabled as the savior of already struggling economies.

Expothon has been sharing weekly information with some 2,000 senior officials at the Cabinet level in around 100 countries for the last 50 to 100 weeks. The narratives are an open challenge to current economic development and offer pragmatic solutions and new thinking on mobilizing the untapped talents of the national citizenry. He is a world-class speaker and author, gaining global attention. https://expothon.com/Column: Naseem Javed

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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