ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Russia pauses fuel sales as Ukrainian strikes kill several, wound dozens in Crimea

By FRANCE 24 - RFI
Russia Ukraine regulary targets Russias energy facilities, such as Gazprom Nefts Moscow oil refinery - AFP
SUN, 21 JUN 2026
Ukraine regulary targets Russia's energy facilities, such as Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery - © AFP

Four people were killed and fuel sales were suspended in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Moscow-backed authorities there said on Sunday, after a massive Ukrainian barrage hit the Black Sea peninsula.

Ukraine said it targeted military and energy facilities in Crimea – Moscow's key logistics base for its four-year military offensive – in one of the biggest attacks on the peninsula in recent months.

"As a result of the enemy's drone attack on the Kerch peninsula, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population," said Russia-backed Crimea governor Sergey Aksyonov, referring to the part of Crimea that borders Russia.

"According to the latest information, four people were killed, 28 were wounded," he added.

"Today, June 21, starting from 09:00am (0700 GMT), fuel sales at Crimean petrol stations have been suspended," said Aksyonov in a separate statement, adding that fuel would only be sold to state enterprises.

The mass raid also killed one person on a ferry and hit an oil terminal in Russia's southern Krasnodar region bordering Crimea, the authorities there said.

Read more Mighty is the paintbrush: Semyon Skrepetsky, the Russian dissident artist shot and killed in Poland

Part of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, was left without power after the attacks, local utilities company Krymenergo said.

Separately, overnight Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine killed three people.

"Last night, our long-range sanctions targeted the occupiers' military logistics, oil industry and air defence," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

Ukraine calls its retaliatory attacks on Russia and occupied territories "long-range sanctions" and denies targeting civilians.

Fuel supplies

"All of this is a just response to Russia's brutal attacks against our people," Zelensky continued.

He added that Ukrainian forces also struck the Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia, as well as radar and air defence systems. The Kerch bridge links the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014

After upgrading its long-range drone capabilities, Kyiv now says it can strike at will along the land corridor through occupied southeastern Ukraine that Russia uses to supply Crimea and its forces stationed there

Ukraine has in recent months also stepped up drone attacks on energy facilities in Russia, striking targets deep behind the front lines.

Earlier this week, it hit a large refinery in Moscow twice.

Read more Has Russia given up on Kinburn Spit, its westernmost foothold in Ukraine?

Ukraine says the attacks are aimed at denting oil revenues that Russia uses to fund the war.

Some petrol stations in Russia, the world's third-biggest oil producer, introduced fuel rationing this month.

Fuel exports have been banned since April.
Energy Intelligence, a US-based energy research firm, said earlier this month that about a third of Russian oil refining capacity had gone offline because of Ukrainian strikes.

Talks on ending Europe's biggest conflict since World War II remain frozen, while fighting on the front line is effectively at a standstill.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Ghana Police Service Two Pilgrims Arrested Over Alleged Assault on PAOG Communications Team Member

2 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: Sarah Adwoa Safo shot BREAKING NEWS: Sarah Adwoa Safo shot

16 hours ago

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026. - REUTERS - Stringer Iran says closed Strait of Hormuz as US deal hits obstacle ahead of Swiss talks

17 hours ago

A dominant display from the Dutch for their second game of the 2026 World Cup. - Ashley Landis, AP World Cup 2026: Brobbey, Gakpo score braces as rampant Netherlands crush Sweden

21 hours ago

What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build? – Awal Mohammed jabs Ken Agyapong 'What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build?' – Awal Mohammed jabs...

21 hours ago

Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellation Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellatio...

22 hours ago

GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approaches GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approache...

22 hours ago

Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa

22 hours ago

88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi 88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi

22 hours ago

Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in alleged gun battle Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in ...

Just in....
body-container-line