Air France closes its Mali operation as flights remain halted since 2023

Air France is permanently closing its local office in Mali, where the French airline has not operated since 2023 because of the geopolitical situation across the Sahel.

According to a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday: “Air France's local office will cease operations with effect from 30 June 2026,” the document dated 15 June said, without giving the reasons for the closure.

Air France – the leading airline connecting France and Africa – suspended its flights to Bamako, Ouagadougou and Niamey on 7 August 2023 after Niger closed its airspace following a coup d'état on 26 July 2023.

The airline had been operating seven flights a week to Bamako, five flights a week to Ouagadougou and four flights a week to Niamey before the suspension.

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Two months after the suspension, the junta in power in Mali had not authorised Air France to resume flights to Bamako.

Relations between the new sovereignist régimes in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and France deteriorated significantly after military takeovers in the three countries between 2020 and 2023.

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The geopolitical situation led to a reorganisation of air traffic. Air France's withdrawal in 2023 was initially filled by Turkish Airlines and French carrier Corsair.

Corsair was still operating flights between Paris and Bamako, but suspended “its flights to and from Bamako until 26 June 2026 inclusive” on 27 May.

The suspension followed coordinated attacks carried out by jihadists from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known as JNIM, which reached as far as the capital, Bamako.

(With newswires)