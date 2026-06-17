Ken Ofori-Atta fleeing justice sets a very bad precedent

Today, I have to bring out something that has been bothering me for some time now.

Do you want to tell me that U.S. authorities are not aware of the allegations against the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta? I believe they are very much aware.

However, if it is indeed true that U.S. authorities have granted him permanent residency, then that decision only reinforces my perception that the NPP, while in opposition, may have negotiated deals with certain foreign lobby groups before coming to power. History has shown that political movements sometimes seek external support before assuming office.

There are foreign lobby groups with the capacity to create economic challenges in countries when it serves their interests. All they need is a political group willing to promise lucrative deals once it gains power.

For precedence, in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997, then rebel leader Laurent Kabila reportedly secured foreign support before eventually taking power. Had circumstances changed and he later faced prosecution, it would not have been surprising if those who benefited from his administration sought to shield him.

If Ken never returns to face prosecution, many people will be deeply disappointed. Sometimes, I wonder whether those who mismanage our economy are truly acting independently. Don’t you think some prior commitments may have influenced economic and foreign policy decisions after governments assume office?

Now, let’s look at this too. Inciting violence against the life of a President should never be mistaken for free speech. Yet I hope everyone noticed the recent headline published by Al Jazeera regarding free speech in our country. Add that to the NPP’s engagement with the EU delegation, the reports about Ken Ofori-Atta’s permanent residency, and the confidence some within the party have expressed about returning to power in 2029. I must be honest with you. These events are not coincidences to me.

Don’t ask me to prove my points. Those who closely follow international affairs may better understand how foreign organizations pursue their interests. We all know Ghana operates a mixed-market economy. The NDC identifies with social democracy, while the NPP leans slightly toward capitalist economic principles. Now, go deep into those principles and you will realize why Ken may never return to the country to face the law. This is a very bad precedent, and we may see the domino effect in a few years to come.

Ghana belongs to all of us, and though I don’t have the numbers, I will never remain silent on issues I believe deserve public discussion. It hurts to see Ken flee justice.