Ghana to Drill First‑Ever Voltaian Basin Oil Well by Early 2027

Ghana will drill its first-ever exploration well in the Voltaian Basin between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Ms Emeafa Hardcastle, has announced.

The Voltaian Basin—Ghana’s largest onshore sedimentary basin—covers 104,000 square kilometres, representing 40% of the country’s landmass and spanning eight regions across central and northern Ghana. It is now the centrepiece of a national push to establish a commercial onshore oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the 2026 Global Energy Show in Canada, Ms Hardcastle said early geological assessments had revealed encouraging petroleum potential and signs of an active petroleum system, strengthening confidence in the basin’s long-term commercial viability.

“Plans are underway to drill the first exploration well in the Voltaian Basin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027 to further de-risk the area and attract investor interest,” she said.

She noted that recent global energy market volatility had heightened investor focus on energy security, supply reliability and diversification, prompting renewed interest in frontier hydrocarbon destinations.

“Ghana offers significant hydrocarbon potential across mature, frontier, onshore and offshore basins. We are taking practical steps to improve competitiveness and create an enabling environment for responsible investment,” she added.

Ms Hardcastle highlighted Ghana’s longstanding partnership with Canada, stressing the government’s commitment to deepening collaboration in advanced oilfield technologies, gas development and infrastructure expansion. She said Ghana was ready to deploy technologies that enhance hydrocarbon recovery, operational efficiency, field monitoring and environmental performance.

With three producing offshore fields already operating in the Western Basin, she said government remained focused on reducing geological risks across the sector to minimise uncertainty for investors.

“Ghana is open for business. We warmly invite you to choose Ghana as your preferred destination for environmentally sustainable hydrocarbon investment,” she declared.

This year’s Global Energy Show, themed “Capitalising on Canada’s Energy Leadership,” brought together policymakers, investors, energy executives and technology innovators from around the world to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of global energy.

As part of the event, Ghana held strategic meetings with prospective investors exploring opportunities in the onshore Voltaian Basin and mounted exhibition booths showcasing the country’s onshore and offshore basins and the investment prospects they offer.

— The Ghanaian Times