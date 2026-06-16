France shuts down dozen Israeli stands at defence trade show

Tensions have persisted in French-Israeli relations, with France recognising Palestinian statehood last year and two far-right Israeli ministers banned from entering the country in recent weeks.

The stands at the Eurosatory arms and security trade show were "closed due to non-compliance with participation conditions set by the French authorities," the organiser, Coges Events, said in a statement to French press agency AFP.

It said it was required to enforce decisions of the French authorities.

"As a result, 12 booths had to be closed," Charles Beaudouin, head of Coges Events, said in the statement.

France has banned the display of Israeli offensive weapons at the 2026 edition of the exhibition and restricted the display of Israeli companies "to equipment and products exclusively related to air defence and ballistic missile defence capabilities", he said. Visitors walk by the closed stand of Israeli airborne and maritime communications, satellite tracking, and ground-station technology company Orbit Communication Systems at the Eurosatory land and airland defence and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris on June 15, 2026. Twelve Israeli stands were closed at the Eurosatory defence and security exhibition, which opened on June 15, 2026, for failing to comply with the conditions that had been set, according to a statement received by AFP from the organising company, Coges Events.

The Israeli defence ministry said in a statement that the Israeli pavilions were boarded up "despite these companies having met the French government's outrageous demands".

France bans Israeli offensive weapons on Europe's largest arms trade show

The ministry accused France of trying "to conceal Israeli technological superiority from the world".

While the booths of three major Israeli defence contractors including Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael remained open on Monday, none displayed weapon models in public view, unlike exhibitors from other countries, an AFP journalist saw.

Israel's ambassador to France called the French authorities' treatment of Israeli companies unacceptable.

"France is losing a large share of this international market," Joshua Zarka told AFP. "And the way it is responding is by engaging in competition that is inadequate and frankly unfair." Israel's ambassador to France Joshua Zarka poses during a photo session at the stand of Israeli developer and manufacturer of defence and surveillance Electro-optic infrared (EO/IR) systems Controp that was later closed by organisers at the Eurosatory land and airland defence and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris on June 15, 2026. Twelve Israeli stands were closed at the Eurosatory defence and security exhibition, which opened on June 15, 2026, for failing to comply with the conditions that had been set, according to a statement received by AFP from the organising company, Coges Events.

At his now-closed booth, Amit Manor, chief executive of Amit Industries, said he was "quite surprised" by the decision.

He said his company produces electric batteries used in drones, communication systems, and robots.

He said a team from the French government had previously given him a go-ahead, but he then was informed that the "booth is closed".

Eurosatory is taking place from June 15 to 19 at an exhibition centre north of Paris.

Israeli defence firms were banned from exhibiting at the trade show in 2024.

(With newswires)