ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

LEAP expansion signals NDC government's renewed commitment to social protection – South Dayi DCE

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Regional News LEAP expansion signals NDC governments renewed commitment to social protection – South Dayi DCE
TUE, 16 JUN 2026

The South Dayi District Assembly has successfully concluded a two-week validation and enrolment exercise under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, resulting in a significant increase in the number of beneficiary households across the district.

The exercise, supervised by the South Dayi District Chief Executive, Mr. Courage Kwame Kokroko, brought together beneficiaries from all 21 electoral areas and has led to one of the most substantial expansions of the social intervention programme in the Volta Region.

Addressing beneficiaries at the District Assembly Hall, Mr. Kokroko expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the exercise, attributing the increase in enrolment to the government's commitment to expanding social protection and promoting inclusive development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Kokroko disclosed that LEAP coverage in the district had increased from 395 beneficiary households in 29 communities to 1,255 households in 51 communities.

“Prior to this exercise, LEAP covered 395 beneficiary households across 29 communities. Following extensive community engagement, household verification and eligibility assessments, coverage has expanded to 1,255 households, representing an increase of 960 households,” he said.

He added that the number of beneficiary communities had grown from 29 to 51, extending support to previously underserved areas, including Wegbe-Kpalime, Wawase, Kaira-Kpalime Resettlement, Kaira-Golovime, Tongor-Ahor and several other communities.

“This growth demonstrates the government's commitment to extending social protection to more vulnerable households,” he stated.

The statement was jointly issued on behalf of the Assembly by Mr. Jonas Anyadi, NDC Constituency Communications Officer, and Mr. Emmanuel Amoah, Deputy Constituency Communications Officer.

Mr. Kokroko noted that the expanded coverage is expected to contribute significantly to poverty reduction, improve access to essential social services, enhance household welfare and strengthen socio-economic inclusion for vulnerable persons in the district.

He described LEAP as a flagship social protection programme aimed at reducing extreme poverty and improving the welfare of vulnerable households through cash transfers and complementary social services.

According to him, the programme targets extremely poor households with orphans and vulnerable children, elderly persons aged 65 years and above without support, and persons with severe disabilities who are unable to work.

The District Chief Executive said the programme seeks to reduce poverty, improve household consumption, increase access to education and healthcare, and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable populations.

He commended the LEAP Management Secretariat, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional authorities, assembly members, community leaders and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring a transparent and credible beneficiary selection process.

Mr. Kokroko also used the occasion to highlight the government's broader development agenda, including investments in infrastructure, human development and agriculture.

He stated that the South Dayi Constituency continues to benefit from various development interventions through the efforts of the Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor.

Some beneficiaries who spoke after the event expressed appreciation to the government, Mr. Dafeamekpor and Mr. Kokroko for their contributions toward improving livelihoods in the district.

“We are grateful to the Almighty God for seeing us through successfully. Thanks to Mr. Dafeamekpor and Mr. Kokroko for their immense support,” one beneficiary said.

The Assembly said the expansion of the programme reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that vulnerable households are not left behind in the country's development agenda.

616202621047-1j041p5ccw-south-dayi-beneficiaries-leap

616202621051-0g830n4yyt-south-dayi-leap-dce

616202621059-uypcsgfsrm-south-dayi-dce-leap--

616202621126-23041q5dcw-protect-your-money-verify-before-you-buy-

616202621126-qvmxpcb553-shop-smart-

616202621129-0e72xljwwr-verify-before-you-buy

616202621130-rwnyqdcp53-your-choice-matters-verify-before-you-buy-

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

ORAL must target all corrupt officials, not just political opponents — Tuah-Yeboah ORAL must target all corrupt officials, not just political opponents — Tuah-Yebo...

17 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General , Alfred Tuah-Yeboah 'That would be so absurd' — Tuah-Yeboah rejects claim Sedina Tamakloe's sentence...

53 minutes ago

NPP seeking Dr. Amoakohenes removal because hes giving them hell — Tanko Computer 'NPP seeking Dr. Amoakohene's removal because he's giving them hell' — Tanko Com...

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta is still a citizen of Ghana, amenable to be extradited — OSP Ofori-Atta is still a citizen of Ghana, amenable to be extradited — OSP

2 hours ago

We were in power for eight years but couldnt complete Afari Military Hospital yet you criticise NDC — Ken Agyapong slams NPP We were in power for eight years but couldn't complete Afari Military Hospital y...

2 hours ago

NUGS condemns alleged sexual misconduct involving teacher and student at Bole SHS NUGS condemns alleged sexual misconduct involving teacher and student at Bole SH...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta grabs U.S. permanent residency status Ken Ofori-Atta grabs U.S. permanent residency status

4 hours ago

2026 World Cup: Thomas Partey granted Canadian visa after court intervention 2026 World Cup: Thomas Partey granted Canadian visa after court intervention

4 hours ago

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Co-Chair of NPPs Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee There are efforts to help Sedina Tamakloe evade 10-year sentence — NPP alleges

5 hours ago

Fuel prices drop as OMCs cut petrol, diesel pricesby GH¢1.33, GH¢0.55 in June pricing window Fuel prices drop as OMCs cut petrol, diesel prices by GH¢1.33, GH¢0.55 in June p...

Just in....
body-container-line