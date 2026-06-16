LEAP expansion signals NDC government's renewed commitment to social protection – South Dayi DCE

The South Dayi District Assembly has successfully concluded a two-week validation and enrolment exercise under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, resulting in a significant increase in the number of beneficiary households across the district.

The exercise, supervised by the South Dayi District Chief Executive, Mr. Courage Kwame Kokroko, brought together beneficiaries from all 21 electoral areas and has led to one of the most substantial expansions of the social intervention programme in the Volta Region.

Addressing beneficiaries at the District Assembly Hall, Mr. Kokroko expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the exercise, attributing the increase in enrolment to the government's commitment to expanding social protection and promoting inclusive development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Kokroko disclosed that LEAP coverage in the district had increased from 395 beneficiary households in 29 communities to 1,255 households in 51 communities.

“Prior to this exercise, LEAP covered 395 beneficiary households across 29 communities. Following extensive community engagement, household verification and eligibility assessments, coverage has expanded to 1,255 households, representing an increase of 960 households,” he said.

He added that the number of beneficiary communities had grown from 29 to 51, extending support to previously underserved areas, including Wegbe-Kpalime, Wawase, Kaira-Kpalime Resettlement, Kaira-Golovime, Tongor-Ahor and several other communities.

“This growth demonstrates the government's commitment to extending social protection to more vulnerable households,” he stated.

The statement was jointly issued on behalf of the Assembly by Mr. Jonas Anyadi, NDC Constituency Communications Officer, and Mr. Emmanuel Amoah, Deputy Constituency Communications Officer.

Mr. Kokroko noted that the expanded coverage is expected to contribute significantly to poverty reduction, improve access to essential social services, enhance household welfare and strengthen socio-economic inclusion for vulnerable persons in the district.

He described LEAP as a flagship social protection programme aimed at reducing extreme poverty and improving the welfare of vulnerable households through cash transfers and complementary social services.

According to him, the programme targets extremely poor households with orphans and vulnerable children, elderly persons aged 65 years and above without support, and persons with severe disabilities who are unable to work.

The District Chief Executive said the programme seeks to reduce poverty, improve household consumption, increase access to education and healthcare, and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable populations.

He commended the LEAP Management Secretariat, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional authorities, assembly members, community leaders and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring a transparent and credible beneficiary selection process.

Mr. Kokroko also used the occasion to highlight the government's broader development agenda, including investments in infrastructure, human development and agriculture.

He stated that the South Dayi Constituency continues to benefit from various development interventions through the efforts of the Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor.

Some beneficiaries who spoke after the event expressed appreciation to the government, Mr. Dafeamekpor and Mr. Kokroko for their contributions toward improving livelihoods in the district.

“We are grateful to the Almighty God for seeing us through successfully. Thanks to Mr. Dafeamekpor and Mr. Kokroko for their immense support,” one beneficiary said.

The Assembly said the expansion of the programme reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that vulnerable households are not left behind in the country's development agenda.