Kyiv monastery damaged in Russian air attack as strikes intensify across Ukraine

Twenty people were injured and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a symbol of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural history, caught fire following a major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital, authorities said on Monday, urging residents to take shelter.

The attack damaged electricity lines and left 140,000 Kyiv residents without power, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some houses and cars caught fire after being hit by drone debris.

The central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 1051, was seriously damaged in a direct attack, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration, said in a separate Telegram post.

“A brutal assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia's Orthodox values,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X, with her post showing the monastery buildings in flames.

The city was under massive drone and missile attacks, with a number of high-rise apartments being hit, according to Kyiv authorities.

“What more must the Kremlin Antichrist do for the world to realise that decisive action must be taken so that the Russian terror against Ukraine and the very principles of peace comes to an end?” Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said on X.

Neighbouring Poland, a European Union and NATO member, has scrambled its fighter jets and put ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance on a state of readiness, Poland's Armed Forces said in a post on X.

Attacks on Ukraine's regions, central Russia

Most of Ukraine's territory was under air raid warnings in the early hours of Monday and Ukrainian drones were being repelled over Russia as the two countries continue to exchange strikes in the more than four-year war.

Five emergency service rescuers were killed and at least another five injured after a second Russian strike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, with three people, including a child, wounded in Sumy, according to social media posts by local authorities.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately attacking civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

Read more Despite regular strikes on Ukraine, Russia's offensive seems to be losing steam

Ukraine has recently intensified attacks on Russian industrial and energy facilities, as it tries to deprive Moscow of revenues to bring the end to the war closer.

On Monday, three people were killed and another three, including a one-year-old child, were injured in a drone attack on the Russian city of Tula, an industrial cluster south of Moscow, the regional governor said in a Telegram post.

Moscow was also repelling a drone attack overnight, its mayor said on social media.

The latest strikes come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he had spoken to US President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to achieve an end to the conflict, ahead of a G7 meeting in France this week.

Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help, the Kremlin said.

Progress towards a peace agreement in Ukraine has been slow, with US officials and mediators concentrating on the conflict in the Middle East. US and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a peace framework to end their war, with the pact expected to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)