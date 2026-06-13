ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Whistleblowing is on the rise in France, but expert says support remains lacking

By Sarah Elzas - RFI
France American whistleblower Frances Haugen, who reported on the negative impact of Facebooks business models on users, 21 November 2021. - Virginia Mayo/AP
SAT, 13 JUN 2026
American whistleblower Frances Haugen, who reported on the negative impact of Facebook's business models on users, 21 November 2021. - © Virginia Mayo/AP

The Défenseur des Droits ("Defender of Rights") received more than 900 whistleblower-related complaints in 2025, compared to 519 in 2024.

In its annual report, it attributes this rise in part to greater public awareness of the legal framework introduced in 2022 and strengthened in the years since.

“The protection system and its players are better known, by union members, lawyers and jurisdictions,” explains Cleo Bour, legal manager for the Maison des lanceurs d'alerte, which provides legal and psychological support to whistleblowers – and has also seen a rise in requests for help.

Listen to an interview with Cleo Bour in the Spotlight on France podcast Spotlight on France, episode 146

A whistleblower is anyone who reports wrongdoing or illegal activity that harms the public interest. While whistleblowing is now protected in the law, Bour notes that France has not always seen such reporting in a positive light.

“Since the collaboration of some people and authorities during World War II, France has had difficulty with reporting in general, and whistleblowers have been seen as denouncers, rather than people who risk their lives and careers for the public interest,” Bour says.

Senegal passes law to protect whistleblowers in 'historic moment for democracy'

'A collective duty' 

This shift in perception is thanks in part to legislation that protects whistleblowers from retaliation, and to work done by the Defender of Rights to recognise the value of speaking out.

"Whistleblowing is a civic act in the service of the public interest, and protecting it is a collective duty essential to strengthening the rule of law and public trust in institutions,” the body's report says.

Whistleblowers can come from anywhere, despite the prominence of high-profile national security cases such as those of Julian Assange or Edward Snowden. Bour gives the example of a nurse who reports abuse in a hospital.

In 2025 the Defender of Rights saw an increase in environmental whistleblowers, “including an organic farmer who reported water pollution caused by the use of plant-protection products on neighbouring farms”.

Whistleblower status challenged

Despite stronger legal protections, however, whistleblowers do take risks. Not all face prison time but they can face retaliation – as was the case with a public service employee from the city of Le Havre.

She raised concerns about a conflict of interest in the awarding of a contract to operate a digital hub to an organisation presided over by the city's deputy mayor.

The contract was awarded without a competitive bidding process by the city, whose mayor Edouard Philippe is a former prime minister and a frontrunner in next year's presidential race.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after the employee filed a complaint in September 2023. Philippe has since been named in connection with allegations of favouritism, embezzling of public funds and illegal conflict of interest.

'Whistleblower' files complaint against French presidential hopeful

The employee reported that she faced retaliation after raising the alert. Her contract was not renewed after 2023, and she alleged that she faced harassment after making the allegations.

In January 2025 the Defender of Rights recognised her status as a whistleblower, which allowed to her to challenge the retaliation.

However, Philippe is challenging her whistleblower status, and the city has filed a complaint with the court – the first time a public authority has contested the Defender of Rights' recognition of a whistleblower.

“It is being challenged in court by the municipality, not Edouard Philippe directly,” Bour notes, adding that the situation is significant. "This is of the utmost gravity, because it is a municipality that is attacking an independent authority responsible for protecting whistleblowers, attacking the very mission of protecting whistleblowers.”

Protections on paper

France has relatively broad whistleblower legislation, covering multiple sectors and situations. But in practice, protection comes after the fact, in order to challenge any retaliation.

“It only allows you to prevail in court, to get a remedy, but it does not prevent retaliation from occurring,” says Bour.

There is also a lack of psychological and financial support for whistleblowers, who frequently find themselves without work and navigating a long, complex legal process alone.

Bour says while her organisation and the Defender of Rights provide some support – "but it's still a very lonely experience”.

She argues that whistleblowers need more support, and better recognition.

“Whistleblowers are really essential for democracy, as they can see what is happening from the inside, and can inform the general public or help to get things in control,” she said.

“I think as a society, we should value and encourage more whistleblowers, which is unfortunately not the case today.”

Listen to an interview with Cleo Bour in the Spotlight on France podcast, episode 146, here.

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

11 minutes ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

14 minutes ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

36 minutes ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

54 minutes ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

56 minutes ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

56 minutes ago

June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank

56 minutes ago

Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP

1 hour ago

Its incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahiagbah It's incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahia...

3 hours ago

Govt launches committee to probe rising building collapses across Ghana Govt launches committee to probe rising building collapses across Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line