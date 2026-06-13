Ghana protests to Canada after player Partey is denied visa for World Cup

Ghana said Saturday it has formally lodged a protest over Canada's refusal to issue a visa for the World Cup to player Thomas Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges.

In a statement the posted on social media by the Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana called Canada's decision "high-handed and extremely unfair", calling Partey, "a key member of Ghana's senior national team".

"Ghana has dispatched an official note of protest" to Canada, said the statement adding that the "note also requested that Canada reviews its unfortunate decision".

The Villarreal midfielder, who previously played for Arsenal, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

A trial has been set for next year, allowing the 32-year-old to represent Ghana at the World Cup, but he will not be involved in Wednesday's match in Toronto.

"While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality," said the statement.

FIFA has confirmed that Partey would not be able to travel from Ghana's team base camp in Boston, to Canada for their opening match against Panama on June 17.

The 32-year-old will be eligible to play in Ghana's subsequent Group L games against England and Croatia, both taking place in the United States.

But the African team may return to Canada if they reach the knockout stages.

Ghana vowed to explore all diplomatic and legal "remedies" under Canadian and international law to ensure full a "fair consideration" of the case, as it urged Ottawa to "rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and cardinal principals of common law".

Canadian immigration said they were not able to provide details on individual cases, adding that the safety of Canadian citizens was its priority.

Canada's immigration service said its officials apply rules "consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament".

US authorities said they were aware of the pending court case but said "he has not been convicted of a crime and was admitted to the United States after being issued a visa".