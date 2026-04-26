ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 26 Apr 2026 General News

Woman alleges prophet paid her to supply used condoms filled with semen

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Woman alleges prophet paid her to supply used condoms filled with semen

A shocking claim by a yet-to-be-identified woman has stirred widespread concern and debate on social media after she alleged that a self-proclaimed prophet instructed her to engage in sexual encounters with men, collect their semen in condoms, and return the used items to him in exchange for money.

According to her account, the alleged spiritual directive required that the condoms must contain semen, which she would then present to the prophet as proof before receiving payment.

The woman, however, failed to disclose the identity of the prophet or the name and location of the church involved.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

52 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

59 minutes ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

1 hour ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

1 hour ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

1 hour ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

2 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

2 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

2 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line