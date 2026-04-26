Woman alleges prophet paid her to supply used condoms filled with semen

A shocking claim by a yet-to-be-identified woman has stirred widespread concern and debate on social media after she alleged that a self-proclaimed prophet instructed her to engage in sexual encounters with men, collect their semen in condoms, and return the used items to him in exchange for money.

According to her account, the alleged spiritual directive required that the condoms must contain semen, which she would then present to the prophet as proof before receiving payment.

The woman, however, failed to disclose the identity of the prophet or the name and location of the church involved.