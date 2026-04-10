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Fri, 10 Apr 2026 Feature Article

The Party’s Formation Of An Ad‑hoc Committee To Develop A Comprehensive Manual On The Roles And Responsibilities Of Party Officers At All Levels

The Party’s Formation Of An Adhoc Committee To Develop A Comprehensive Manual On The Roles And Responsibilities Of Party Officers At All Levels

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP held a meeting chaired by our esteemed Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Among the key issues discussed was a comprehensive review of the guidelines governing the conduct of the Party’s internal elections. However, what particularly caught my attention in the communiqué issued by the General Secretary was the formation of an ad‑hoc committee to be chaired by the respected Mr. Peter Mac Manu.

This committee has been tasked with developing a detailed and comprehensive manual outlining the specific roles and responsibilities of Party officers at all levels.

This initiative resonates deeply with me, as the clarity of roles and responsibilities for Party officers—whether elected or appointed—remains essential for the effective administration of the Party from the polling station to the national level.

Emphasis on this matter is crucial. When Party officers clearly understand their mandates, it ensures the smooth running of Party activities. Too often, some officers overstep their boundaries, while others are uncertain about the duties assigned to them. Such situations have, in the past, caused significant challenges for the Party, including internal divisions and a lack of cooperation necessary for effective work.

I am firmly convinced that once the committee completes its work and presents a comprehensive roadmap detailing the roles and responsibilities of Party officers, many of these longstanding challenges will be addressed. This is a laudable step, and the leadership deserves commendation for initiating it.

In all fairness, any officer elected or appointed to serve must be fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities attached to the role. As we work collectively toward recapturing power, such measures are essential to strengthening the Party and fostering an environment conducive to effective collaboration.

Whether one agrees or not, this is a decisive move toward enhancing teamwork, improving coordination, defining operational limits, and ensuring smooth operations across all levels of the Party.

Without any equivocation, the calibre of Party stalwarts entrusted with developing this manual are individuals well‑versed in the Party’s political architecture. Given this, we must offer them our full support as they undertake this important assignment to propel the NPP to greater heights.

All hands must be on deck to facilitate, rekindle, and reinvigorate the Party’s quest to return to power.

Shalom!
By: Abdulai Abdul‑Razak
Tamale South Constituency Secretary Aspirant, NPP

[email protected]

Abdulai Abdul-Razak
Abdulai Abdul-Razak, © 2026

Humble, compassionate, friendly and caring. Passion for writing on varied issues, especially politics.. More I believe in contributing meaningful to political landscape of the Country. Humble and compassionate. Open minded, selfless and responsive.Column: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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