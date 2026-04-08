Spending at Home to Grow at Home: Why local content must be at the heart of Ghana's procurement strategy

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget with a phrase worth pausing on. Ghana, he said, must be a country that “produces more than it consumes” and “exports value-added goods, not just raw materials.” It is a worthy ambition. The harder question, which the Budget does not fully answer, is how we get there from where we are today.

Ghana has spent decades accumulating democratic credentials, achieving consistent macroeconomic growth, and winning praise from development partners. Yet structural unemployment has not gone away. Import dependency has, in many sectors, deepened rather than eased. Attempts at industrial diversification have stalled. These are not mysteries. They follow from a single, correctable failure: the country’s enormous public purchasing power has not been deliberately turned toward building a domestic productive base.

In most developing economies, government procurement accounts for between fifteen and twenty percent of GDP. That makes the state the single largest, most reliable, and most predictable source of demand in the economy. When that demand flows mostly toward imported goods and foreign contractors, it is essentially a subsidy to someone else’s industrial policy. It finances factories, workers, and technology in other countries, while Ghanaian enterprises miss the contracts they need to grow, invest in equipment, hire and train people, and reach the kind of scale that makes them genuinely competitive.

The Big Push: A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

The Big Push Infrastructure Programme is the most significant single investment in Ghana’s physical infrastructure in at least a generation. The ten-billion-dollar envelope covering roads, bridges, ports, and logistics corridors represents a genuine opportunity, not because the money is large in absolute terms, but because it is concentrated enough to move markets and anchor decisions. Take the Accra-Kumasi Expressway alone. At nearly 200 kilometres, it is projected to generate over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction. Whether those jobs go to Ghanaians is not a function of luck or goodwill. It is a function of what the contract says.

Meaningful local participation means getting specific. Contract specifications should require minimum percentages of local labour across skill categories, from unskilled site workers to technicians and supervisors. Prime contractors should be required to submit supplier development plans, naming in advance which goods and services they commit to source domestically. Cement, aggregate, and steel reinforcement, which are available from Ghanaian producers, should be bought locally unless a quality deficiency can be demonstrated and documented. Without these requirements written in and enforced, large infrastructure projects easily become pipelines for exporting purchasing power rather than building productive capacity.

Jobs, Value Chains, and the 24-Hour Economy

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme carries similar weight. Its ambition is to create 1.7 million decent jobs by 2028 through integrated value chains that link production, processing, logistics, and market access. More than fifty bankable projects have already been identified, spanning regional garment parks, agro-industrial facilities, and the Volta Economic Corridor, which anchors investments in rice, vegetables, and aquaculture. These are not speculative schemes. They are specific sites, specific commodities, and specific investments waiting for the conditions that make them viable.

Those conditions include reliable demand. Garment parks need orders. Agro-processing facilities need off-take agreements. Aquaculture clusters need buyers who will be there in three years, not just today. Government procurement is the one source of demand with enough scale and continuity to give investors the confidence to commit. Development Bank Ghana and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund are already positioned to provide financing to local enterprises. The gap is not money. It is the connection between financing and actual procurement opportunities. Closing that gap requires policy design, not goodwill.

Standards, Quality, and the Made-in-Ghana Preference

One objection that comes up whenever local content is discussed is quality. Can domestic suppliers actually deliver to specification? It is a legitimate question, though it is often deployed selectively to preserve the status quo rather than to address a genuine technical problem. The Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs Authority, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry are already working on frameworks to certify Made-in-Ghana goods. This matters because quality assurance is what converts a preference into a credible policy.

When a domestic supplier can demonstrate that its product meets the relevant standard, it should receive a meaningful preference in contract evaluation. Not a token nod, but a real scoring advantage that reflects the broader economic value the contract creates. This is not protectionism in the pejorative sense. Every country that has industrialised successfully has used domestic purchasing as a tool to build productive capabilities. South Korea used it. Malaysia used it. Brazil used it. The difference between a preference and a subsidy is accountability: preferences should be tied to performance, time-limited, and escalated when suppliers fail to deliver.

What Holds These Factories Together

The One District, One Factory programme and the growing network of industrial hubs make sense as ambitions. Their survival, however, depends almost entirely on whether the enterprises they house have a market. Building a cassava starch factory in the Oti Region or a pharmaceutical plant in Tema does not automatically create a buyer. Without consistent government purchasing commitments to anchor demand, these facilities risk becoming expensive, underutilised assets. Local content requirements, written into procurement frameworks and enforced through monitoring, provide the market certainty that enables firms to invest in equipment, build skilled workforces, and achieve economies of scale that eventually make them genuinely competitive without preferences.

Facing Up to the Implementation Challenge

None of this is easy to implement, and it is worth being honest about that. Capacity gaps among domestic suppliers are real. Some Ghanaian firms simply cannot yet match the price, volume, or technical specifications that large contracts demand. Monitoring systems at procuring entities need resources and political backing. The risk of fronting, where a foreign-owned firm presents a local face to win a contract and repatriates the value, is well documented and must be addressed through transparent ownership disclosure and meaningful sanctions.

The challenge at this stage is not institutional innovation. It is political will.

Making the Growth Numbers Real

The 2026 Budget projects GDP growth of 5.1 percent and manufacturing expansion of 6.3 percent. Both are achievable, but not through the same policy instruments that have delivered middling results in previous years. Reaching them requires deliberate, specific policy tools that channel domestic demand toward local producers. Conventional procurement, awarding contracts to the lowest technically acceptable bid without regard for domestic economic impact, is not going to close the gap.

Every significant government contract should include enforceable clauses on local labour content, domestic sourcing percentages, and skills transfer obligations. These clauses should be drafted clearly enough to be audited, and audits should carry consequences. The Ministry of Finance, the Public Procurement Authority, and Parliament need to treat this as a shared priority rather than a conversation each institution has separately.

Ghana’s economic story will ultimately be written not by budget speeches, however eloquent, but by contract clauses, monitoring reports, and enforcement actions. A budget that speaks of value-added exports means little if the procurement framework continues to favour imports. The infrastructure spending, the industrial programmes, the factory clusters: all of them point in the right direction. What gives them economic force is how we write and enforce the contracts that deliver them. That work is not glamorous. It does not make headlines. But it is where Ghana’s transformation will be won or lost.

About the Author

Surv. Engr. Emmanuel Norgah Bukari (PhD) is Chief Quantity Surveyor at Ghana's Ministry of Roads and Highways. Correspondence: [email protected]

Disclosure

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not represent the official position of the Ministry of Roads and Highways or any other government body