Pan African Business Forum backs ICC prosecutor, warns against political interference

The Pan African Business Forum has expressed strong support for Karim A. A. Khan, urging respect for judicial independence amid what it describes as growing political pressure within the International Criminal Court.

In a formal communication addressed to Päivi Kaukoranta, President of the Assembly of States Parties, the Forum said it was deeply concerned about reports suggesting that political considerations within the Court’s Bureau could be overshadowing established judicial findings.

In a statement signed by Dr Ladislas Prosper Agbesi, chairman of The Pan African Business Forum, referenced a recent statement by counsel to the Prosecutor, which it said reaffirmed the outcome of an independent judicial review conducted by a panel of three international judges. According to the Forum, the panel unanimously concluded that no misconduct or breach of duty had been established against the Prosecutor.

It warned that any attempt to disregard or reinterpret such findings would undermine the integrity of due process and erode confidence in international legal systems.

The Forum emphasised the credibility of the panel, describing its members as highly respected experts in international law, human rights, and administrative justice, whose conclusions were reached through a rigorous and impartial process.

It also commended Khan’s tenure, noting that his leadership has helped reposition the Court toward a more balanced global outlook, moving away from what it described as a disproportionate focus on Africa in the past.

The business group linked the issue to broader economic implications, stressing that confidence in international institutions plays a critical role in shaping investor sentiment, capital flows, and Africa’s global economic engagement.

According to the Forum, respect for the rule of law and institutional independence is essential not only for justice but also for economic stability and long term development across the continent.

It further noted that African stakeholders have largely supported the judicial panel’s findings, calling for the matter to be resolved based on evidence and due process rather than political considerations.

The Forum warned that continued attempts to reopen or prolong the issue through political manoeuvring or media narratives could damage the credibility of the Court and weaken trust in international justice systems.

It also raised concerns about what it described as efforts to use internal staff issues and unrelated matters to sustain allegations against the Prosecutor, cautioning that such actions risk undermining accountability mechanisms.

The group insisted that Prosecutor Khan should be allowed to resume his duties without interference, stressing that the effectiveness of the Office of the Prosecutor and the reputation of the ICC depend on it.

The Pan African Business Forum concluded by calling for the immediate and unqualified acceptance of the judicial panel’s findings, insisting that the matter should be considered closed.