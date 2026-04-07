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Tue, 07 Apr 2026 Social News

Avenor Traditional Council condemns Akatsi robbery attack

  Tue, 07 Apr 2026
AvenorTraditional Council condemnsAkatsirobbery attack

The Avenor Traditional Council has condemned in strong terms the recent armed robbery attack at Akatsi Tatorme in the Volta Region, describing the incident as heinous and a threat to community peace and security.

The condemnation follows a violent robbery attack on Elshadai Enterprise, a drinks distribution company, on Friday, April 3, 2026, during which some persons sustained gunshot injuries.

A statement signed by Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed deep concern and outrage over the incident.

It said the attackers stormed the premises, inflicted injuries on innocent persons, and disrupted the peace of the community.

“The Council unequivocally condemns this cowardly act perpetrated by armed criminals. Such lawlessness has no place in Avenor and threatens the safety, stability, and socio-economic progress of our people,” the statement noted.

The Council extended sympathies to the victims and wished them a speedy recovery, assuring them of its support during the difficult period.

It commended the Ghana Police Service for its prompt response and urged it to intensify investigations to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The statement also called for increased security presence and patrols in Akatsi and surrounding communities to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Residents were advised to remain calm but vigilant and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to aid investigations.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with stakeholders, including security agencies and local authorities, to maintain peace, law, and order in the Avenor Traditional Area.

It assured residents that efforts would continue to protect communities from criminal activities.

GNA

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