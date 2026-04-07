UMaT develops 34-acre arboretum for botanical studies

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has announced the development of a 34-acre arboretum within the university's premises, earmarked to serve as a botanical garden to support practical teaching and research.

He said the facility would be used for hands-on training when the University introduces programmes in Forestry and Land Reclamation.

“I know that one day we are going to establish a programme in the University on Forestry and Land Reclamation, and that will be the place where we will do our practicals,” Prof Amankwah stated.

An arboretum is a living museum or botanical garden dedicated to the cultivation and exhibition of diverse species of trees, shrubs and woody plants for scientific study, education and conservation.

Prof Amankwah made the announcement during the University's observance of the 2026 World Water Day, held on the theme: “Water and Gender.”

He explained that upon assuming office five years ago, he introduced two major initiatives into the University system, one of which focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, the University selected nine out of the 17 SDGs as priority areas for research, industry collaboration and community engagement.

These included no poverty, gender equality, quality education, clean water and sanitation, climate action, life on land, partnerships, affordable and clean energy, as well as industry, innovation and infrastructure.

He said the University also aligned some global observance days with the selected SDGs, including World Water Day.

Prof Amankwah noted that the University also observes the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which has enjoyed strong patronage from industry players and the surrounding communities to promote safety awareness.

Additionally, he said the University marks other international days such as International Women's Day, World Environment Day and World Engineering Day.

“For instance, when we are celebrating World Day for Safety and Health, and you see the kind of organisation that goes on, you realise that these celebrations have brought the University closer to the community and industry,” he said.

Prof Amankwah expressed gratitude to AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Ghana Manganese Company, traditional authorities and the security agencies for their continuous support.

GNA