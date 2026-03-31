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Tue, 31 Mar 2026 Feature Article

An Open Letter of Appreciation to the Chief (Regent), Elders, and People of Nakpanduri

An Open Letter of Appreciation to the Chief (Regent), Elders, and People of Nakpanduri

With mixed feelings and still reeling in grief, the Puri clan of the Bimoba tribe through this release conveys its strongest appreciation to all and sundry in the Bimobaland (Mouk) for standing by us in the difficult moment during which an illustrious son of the clan, Mr. Dokinn Jen-Laar went missing mysteriously on the 3rd of January 2026.

That ugly spectacle touched the very soul of the Puri clan leaving everyone shocked and devastated. The breaking of that unfortunate news and the subsequent activities tested the bristle of love of the people of Mouk particularly the Regent of Nakpanduri, his elders and the entire people of Nakpanduri where the incident occurred.

The Regent of Nakpanduri, his elders and the entire populace of the community stood firmly in one accord and rallied support towards a search throughout the nook and cranny of the town and most times going beyond the unreachable areas just for the sake of our beloved. The search teams blinked no eye as they combed frantically and anxiously from dawn to dusk to no avail.

Each day of the search came with renewed hope but like mirage, it vanished steadily ushering us into the reality. The traditional authority under the leadership of the regent mobilized the community, organized search parties, and demonstrated unwavering leadership during this most distressing period of our clan. The seriousness with which he approached the search highlighted his compassionate nature, responsibility, and a deep sense of communal duty.

To the young men and women who risked it all and combed through bushes, farms, and surrounding areas; to those who offered information, prayers, encouragement, and material support; and to every individual who sacrificed time and energy in the search — Your commitment will never be forgotten by the Puri Clan, and the immediate family of Mr. Dokinn Jen-Laar now of blessed memory. For nearly two months, until his skeletal remains were finally found on the 1st of March 2026, you stood with the family in solidarity and for us to say we are grateful is an understatement.

You transformed what could have been a lonely and isolating tragedy into a shared burden carried by an entire community. That unity is a powerful testament to the spirit of Nakpanduri — a community where no one suffers alone and where every life matters.

In times like these, words often feel inadequate, but we entreat each one of you to accept these words as our token of appreciation and gratitude. It's our prayer that the God whose store house lack nothing should replenish what you invested in this issue to unimaginable proportions.

To those who did this dastardly act, we leave them to God for vengeance is God’s. Our ancestors will also be invited to handle their part in this whole issue.

May peace continue to reign in Nakpanduri. Our prayer is that this should be the last time that someone will disappear in the Bimobaland and Nakpanduri in particular. In this regard, we call upon the Police, to deploy every professional strategy that they can marshal to get to the bottom of the menace in order to give justice to our late brother. We also want to take this opportunity to suggest to the Inspector- General of Police to establish a Police District in Nakpanduri to strengthen the security of the area.

May the bonds that held us together during this difficult time grow even stronger. And may the soul of Mr. Dokinn Jen Laar rest in eternal peace.

With deepest gratitude. ~Asante Sana~

Mr. Samson Sakatin Namiak Konjar
Mr. Philip Afeti Korto

Philip Afeti Korto
Philip Afeti Korto, © 2026

Philip Afeti Korto is a seasoned Public Administrator and a prolific writer. He is a professional and astute Health Service Administrator who has been practising for over a decade. He has worked as a Health Service Administrator in the Ghana Health Service for 15 years, where he managed Administrati. More Philip Afeti Korto is a seasoned Public Administrator. He is a professional and astute Hospital Administrator who has been practicing for over a decade. He has worked as a Hospital Administrator in the Ghana Health Service for 17years, where he managed Administration and Support Services at five different hospitals such as Ridge Hospital, Dangme East District, La General, Achimota Hospitals and Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital. His strengths are in management, public policy implementation and writing media articles. He has about 400 media publications and few academic publications to his credit with two of his book chapters listed on Amazon Books.
In 2020, he published a chapter entitled, “Managing Policies and Procedures in Healthcare Management” in book, “Health Service Marketing Management in Africa”. The book is listed on Amazon Books. Mr. Korto’s chapter is cited as “Korto, P.A. (2020). Managing Policies and Procedures in Healthcare Management. In Hinson, E.R., Osei-Frimpong, K., Adeola, O. & Aziato, L. Health Service Marketing Management in Africa (1 ed., pp. 225-242). New York: Taylor & Francis Group, LLC".

He is a prolific writer and a Columnist at www.modernghana.com, myjoyonline.com and www.ghanaweb.com as well as a regular publisher on healthcare matters in the Daily Graphic. He is not only a prolific writer but also an all-round writer who writes on different areas especially happenings in society and applying Biblical stories to real life situations. A significant number of his articles have led to solutions for some societal problems.


Philip Afeti Korto holds BSc. Administration (Health Service Administration option) from University of Ghana Business School (UGBS). He also holds a Master of Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He occasionally gives practical lectures at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) upon invitation.

He is an outstanding member of the Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG). He has published numerous practical articles in the Health Service Manager, the official journal of AHSAG. In November 2019, AHSAG awarded Mr. Korto in recognition of his incessant and significant contributions to the cause and course of the Association.

He takes delight in training up and coming Public Administrators especially trainee Health Service Administrators and students pursuing Health Service Administration. Mr. Korto has trained about 80 Houseman Health Service Administrators.

With the foregoing rich experience, he joined the Board of Directors of the Mepe Area Rural Bank PLC in January 2024 as a non-executive Director and he serves as a member of the Board’s operational committee responsible for Administration and Operations. On the Board, he has been very instrumental in decision-making and implementation.
Column: Philip Afeti Korto

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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