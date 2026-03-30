MTN SME Clinic empowers over 200 entrepreneurs in Volta Region

More than 200 small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Volta Region have benefited from the MTN SME Clinic, a two-day business development training programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises to grow and remain competitive.

The initiative, organised by MTN in collaboration with SME GrowAfrica, also known as SMEGA, is designed to equip participants with practical skills, tools and knowledge needed to scale up their operations and adapt to a rapidly evolving business environment.

The first edition of the programme for the year was held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, and attracted participants from various sectors. Organisers say the high turnout reflects the increasing demand for structured business support services in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Louisa Ago Anarfi, Manager for SME Sales at MTN South, said the initiative forms part of efforts to empower SMEs, which she described as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

She noted that without the right tools and training, many small businesses struggle to survive or expand, creating gaps in the market.

“The MTN SME Clinic is an initiative to support small businesses across the country with the requisite training they need to scale up,” she said. “If we do not empower them with the right tools to be future-ready, then it leaves a gap in the market.”

According to her, this year’s programme will be extended to six regions, up from four regions last year, indicating a commitment by MTN and SMEGA to broaden its impact nationwide.

She explained that the Volta Region was selected as the starting point for 2026 due to its growing entrepreneurial activity, adding that participation levels have been encouraging.

“We started with about 150 participants, but we are currently at over 200, and still counting. We are even having to turn people away due to space and safety concerns. It clearly shows that we are doing something right,” she stated.

Madam Anarfi also highlighted the role of young people in the SME sector, noting that many are now venturing into entrepreneurship by choice or necessity.

She explained that while the initiative targets existing businesses, it also supports individuals who are preparing to start their own enterprises.

“A lot of businesses begin as ideas in someone’s room, often without the right structure,” she said. “These trainings help people understand key areas like bookkeeping, separating personal and business finances, and properly packaging their products.”

She added that participants are taken through modules such as digital inclusion, digitalisation, business financing and product branding, all aimed at improving competitiveness both locally and internationally.

For established businesses, she said the training helps them put proper systems in place to attract investment and sustain growth, while start ups gain a solid foundation for long term success.

Facilitator for the programme, Mr Daniel Nii Otokunor Sackey, who also serves as Managing Director of Ephesus Business School, stressed the importance of structure and discipline in managing small businesses.

He observed that many SMEs in Ghana fail not because of a lack of viable ideas, but due to weak management practices and inadequate systems.

“Many small businesses are not structured to succeed. There are no systems in place, and things are done haphazardly,” he said. “The result is that they make losses because they are unable to track what comes in and what goes out.”

He emphasised the need for proper financial record keeping, describing it as essential for assessing business performance.

“How do you determine whether your business is doing well or not if you are not keeping financial records?” he asked.

Mr Sackey also raised concerns about low levels of risk management among SMEs, pointing to cases where businesses fail to insure their operations against unforeseen events such as fire outbreaks.

He noted that such lapses often result in significant losses, particularly in major commercial areas where fires have destroyed entire businesses.

He further disclosed that about 74 per cent of businesses in Ghana collapse within the first five years, leaving only a small proportion to survive.

“Our objective is to ensure that SMEs become part of the 26 per cent that survive, not the majority that fail,” he said.

According to him, the training focuses on areas including financial control, risk management, working capital management and internal business systems.

Mr Sackey added that business failures have wider economic implications, including reduced tax revenue and rising unemployment.

“When businesses go down, they cannot pay taxes, and jobs are lost. Ultimately, the entire economy suffers,” he noted.

Executive Director of SME GrowAfrica, Mr Kwasi Ofori Junior, also addressed participants, noting that the organisation has been working with SMEs since 2013 to build their capacity and improve business structures.

He said SMEGA has partnered with MTN over the years to implement the SME Clinic across the country, with last year’s edition covering four regions.

Mr Ofori explained that the goal is to help businesses develop sustainable structures that can endure beyond their founders.

As part of the programme, some promising businesses were identified and linked with international partners for funding, investment and collaboration opportunities.

“We are scouting for about five to ten businesses that we can support further and link to global partners,” he said in an interview with journalists.

He added that selected businesses may also benefit from advanced training opportunities, including a 30 day international business masterclass designed to expose them to global markets and best practices.

Participants described the training as timely and relevant, particularly in an environment where access to structured mentorship and business development support remains limited.

Organisers say lessons from the strong turnout will guide efforts to expand future editions to reach more SMEs across the country. The MTN SME Clinic is expected to continue in other regions as part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s SME sector and promote economic growth.