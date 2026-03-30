Palestine rejects Israel's occupation policies, renews call for self-determination on 50th Land Day anniversary

The State of Palestine has rejected Israel’s occupation policies and renewed calls for self-determination on the commemoration of its 50th anniversary of Land Day.

The country highlights what it describes as decades of hardship faced by Palestinians amid ongoing conflict, displacement, and restrictions linked to the Israeli occupation.

In a statement issued by the country's embassy in Accra on Monday, March 30, Palestine situated the commemoration within a broader historical context of resistance and calls for international action to address the situation.

According to the Embassy, the anniversary remains a significant milestone in the Palestinian struggle for sovereignty, justice, and recognition of its territorial claims.

“March 30 of this year marks the 50th anniversary of the eternal Land Day. The Palestinian people, wherever they may be, continue to pay a heavy price for the catastrophes and historical injustice inflicted upon them and their homeland,” the statement read in part.

It further accused Israeli authorities of engaging in practices that amount to systemic repression, including displacement, land seizure, and restrictions on movement affecting daily life across Palestinian territories.

The statement also cited reports from international organisations, which have documented violations including the killing of over 72,000 people.

The embassy described the situation as reflective of an apartheid system and settler-colonial occupation.

“The Palestinian people affirm that the anniversary of Land Day will remain eternal and a fundamental milestone in their national struggle until they achieve their just and legitimate rights: the right of return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it stressed.

The Embassy referenced the situation in Gaza, stating that ongoing hostilities and restrictions on humanitarian aid have worsened living conditions as well as continued tensions and settler activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It argued that such developments, including settlement expansion and legislative measures, undermine prospects for peace and weaken Palestinian institutions.