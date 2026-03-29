Group seeks US Embassy clarification over World Cup ticket, visa concerns

A Ghanaian advocacy group, The New Ghana, has formally written to the United States Embassy in Accra requesting clarification on visa application procedures for supporters planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a letter signed by its President, Yahaya Alhassan, the group expressed concern over growing uncertainty surrounding access to travel documentation for the global football event, particularly in relation to the B1/B2 visa category.

The group explained that its appeal to the Embassy follows weeks of unsuccessful attempts to obtain clear information from the Ghana Football Association regarding the sale and distribution of World Cup tickets in Ghana.

According to the statement, the lack of transparency has created anxiety among football fans and raised questions about fairness in the ticket acquisition process. The group further cited reports suggesting that access to match tickets may be controlled by intermediaries, including some travel agents and associates, who are allegedly charging between $10,000 and $12,000 for ticket and travel packages.

The New Ghana warned that such practices risk excluding genuine supporters and could undermine equal access to the tournament.

The group is therefore seeking clarification from the US Embassy on whether individuals without pre-purchased match tickets can still apply for a B1/B2 visa to travel during the tournament period. It also wants to know if securing a match ticket is a mandatory requirement for visa consideration.

Additionally, the group has appealed to the Embassy to provide guidance that will help applicants avoid fraudulent intermediaries and instead follow legitimate and independent visa application processes.

The statement emphasised the group’s belief in the principles of fairness, accountability and transparency associated with the United States, expressing confidence that the Embassy will offer direction that promotes equal opportunity and protects prospective travellers from exploitation.

The group noted that timely clarification from the Embassy would help many Ghanaian football fans make informed and lawful travel plans ahead of the tournament.