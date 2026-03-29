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Police arrest three after shooting incident in Keri

  Sun, 29 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Police arrest three after shooting incident in Keri
SUN, 29 MAR 2026

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a shooting incident at Keri in the Oti Region that left two people injured.

A police report indicates that the attack occurred on March 18, 2026, at about 2:00 p.m., when unidentified gunmen opened fire on residents at their home.

The victims, 82-year-old Gasalege Kumi Salisa and his 42-year-old son, Amoah Gasalege Amoah, were rushed to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, where they received treatment.

Officers who visited the hospital reported that the victims sustained suspected pellet wounds to the head, chest, shoulders, and hands, but were responding to treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attackers, believed to be members of a rival group, targeted the victims and their relatives at their residence, resulting in the injuries.

Police intelligence later revealed that some of the suspects had fled into nearby bushes after the incident.

A joint security operation involving the military deployed a drone, which detected individuals hiding in the area.

Security personnel moved in and arrested three suspects, while three others managed to escape.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police by a military team led by an officer from the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho.

Those arrested have been identified as Bomie Dennis, 22; Charity Salisa, 25, who is seven months pregnant; and Kakotse Victoria, 22.

A search at suspected hideouts led to the recovery of four locally manufactured single-barreled guns, assorted cartridges, mobile phones, ECOWAS identity cards, and other items believed to be linked to the crime.

Police say the suspects remain in custody and are assisting with investigations, while efforts continue to track down the remaining suspects.

All items retrieved have been kept as exhibits for evidential purposes.

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