The Uneven Roads of Entrepreneurship

In every generation of entrepreneurs, there's a story we often tell ourselves. We believe that success goes to the person who works the hardest in the room. The one who gets up earliest. The one who makes the greatest sacrifices. The one who refuses to give up, even when everyone else does.

It's a captivating story, but there's more to it that we haven't seen yet. But entrepreneurship does not begin on the same road for everyone. Some start on smooth, well-paved paths, while others begin their journey on uneven terrain.

A buddy of mine was talking about privilege, the idea that some people start their journey on easier paths than others. What struck me was the honesty in that statement. The person openly acknowledged the paved road and honestly shared that they are still figuring out their next steps. This was a timely reminder.

That tension between advantage and effort is a debate entrepreneurs everywhere must face. But for young entrepreneurs in Ghana, it adds an extra layer of complexity. Because the hard truth we rarely say out loud is that no matter who you are, or where you were born, even when the road is paved, someone still has to walk it. And sometimes, that same paved road is even different depending on who you are.

Entrepreneurship culture, especially with social media in the mix, often highlights the inspiring myth of the truly self-made individual. It’s about the founder who began with nothing, the billionaire who crafted an empire from a simple dorm room, and the hustler who succeeded thanks to relentless grit.

These stories often have more to them than meets the eye.

Behind every “self-made” entrepreneur, there's a rich story of circumstances: family background, educational access, networks, geography, timing, policy, and sometimes sheer luck. Each of these elements plays a part in shaping their journey, reminding us that success is rarely a solo achievement.

None of this diminishes the hard work involved. But they shape the path.

In Ghana, for example, two young people might both be excited to start a technology company. One could grow up in Accra, where they have easy access to fast internet, helpful mentors, and exposure to international markets. On the other hand, someone from a smaller town might see entrepreneurship as trading goods rather than creating digital platforms. This difference highlights how opportunities can vary depending on where someone grows up.

Both are talented and ambitious individuals. While they begin their journeys from different points, understanding this difference doesn't lessen their potential for success. Instead, it helps us see the path ahead more clearly.

In many conversations, the word “privilege” can sometimes feel like an accusation, making people instinctively defensive. But privilege, properly understood, is not a moral judgement. Instead, it's simply a way to describe starting conditions.

Growing up in a household that values education can set a strong foundation. Attending a school where teachers nurture curiosity is also a wonderful opportunity. Additionally, having parents who introduce you to influential networks can open many doors. All these factors together can really give someone a positive start in life.

Acknowledging these advantages does not erase the effort needed to succeed. It’s a warm reminder that everyone begins the race from different points in life, and that’s perfectly okay. The truth remains that even when the path is easier, the journey still calls for momentum and perseverance.

Ghana has its own versions of structural advantages and disadvantages.

Consider where someone is born

A young person growing up in Accra, Kumasi, or Takoradi usually has more opportunities to connect with business environments compared to someone in a rural district. Access to reliable electricity, access to banks, incubators, and investors can really open up more possibilities for entrepreneurs.

Consider education

Students at prestigious secondary schools or universities often find themselves connected to networks that gently guide their careers in meaningful ways. A simple chat in a university dorm can blossom into a startup partnership that lasts for decades, showcasing how valuable these early connections can be.

Consider family exposure

Some individuals grow up watching their relatives run businesses. They get to see negotiations, managing inventory, providing customer service, and taking risks up close. For them, entrepreneurship feels like a natural part of life.

People come from all sorts of backgrounds, and for some, stability is about landing a government job, while others see owning a business as risky or even irresponsible. But no matter where we come from, these choices don’t determine our destiny; they just shape the landscape of our lives.

Earlier this year, a talented Ghanaian friend living abroad shared her experience with me, noting that, despite her academic achievements and economic advantages, society often views her through certain assumptions. She said people tend to judge her before she even has a chance to speak.

This reality resonates beyond race and gender. Across many communities, including ours, folks are often seen through perspectives that don’t truly reflect their abilities, which can be unfair and limiting.

In Ghana, young entrepreneurs often face quiet challenges that aren't immediately visible. A young founder might be overlooked because of their age, and a female entrepreneur could be underestimated in industries dominated by men. Someone from a modest background might find it harder to be taken seriously among the elite. These stories remind us of the resilience needed to break barriers and pursue dreams.

These judgments rarely appear in official documents. They quietly influence conversations, negotiations, and expectations. Yet, they shape opportunities. Entrepreneurship is not just about ideas or capital; it is also about perception too. Who is trusted. Who is listened to. Who is assumed to belong. And that fact is undeniable.

None of this means that success is predetermined. If it were, no entrepreneur starting from a humble background would ever find their way to success. But history, both around the world and here in Ghana, tells a different story.

Many of the country’s most influential business leaders started out with modest resources. They grew their companies through persistence, adaptability, and a continuous desire to learn. Recognising structural realities can help us understand why some journeys are more challenging than others.

Two entrepreneurs might put in the same amount of hard work, but one could encounter fewer obstacles along the way. Recognising this doesn't take away from their achievements. In fact, it fosters humility and a deeper appreciation for everyone's unique path. Everyone's efforts are valuable, and understanding these differences helps us stay humble and respectful of each other's journeys.

Humility might just be the most overlooked quality in entrepreneurship. While we often cheer for confidence, vision, and boldness, it's humility that offers something even more valuable: a broader perspective that keeps us grounded and open to growth.

When entrepreneurs understand how circumstances have shaped their journeys, they tend to become more compassionate and thoughtful leaders. They create companies that welcome others in, mentor aspiring younger founders, and invest in ecosystems that once supported them along the way.

When we embrace humility, success feels more like a shared journey than a solo achievement. It reminds us to stay grounded and grateful for our accomplishments. Without humility, success easily turns into arrogance, making us believe that our achievements are solely due to our own brilliance. But with humility, success becomes a meaningful responsibility we carry with care and respect.

Entrepreneurship is all about stories that inspire us. Investors are drawn to compelling narratives, and the media often helps share these stories with a wider audience. Founders also put a lot of heart into shaping the stories about their companies. But it's important to remember that overly simple stories can sometimes be misleading or even dangerous.

Believing that success is just about hard work might cause us to overlook some bigger systemic barriers that exist. On the other hand, thinking that success comes only from privilege can make us forget about the power of individual effort and choice. Recognising both sides helps us see a fuller picture and appreciate the complex factors behind success. Reality sits somewhere between these extremes.

Hard work matters. Opportunity matters. Timing matters. Networks matter. The road and the car both matter.

So what should a young entrepreneur in Ghana take from all this?

First, understand your starting point. Every entrepreneur begins somewhere. Some start with financial backing. Others start with little more than determination and a borrowed laptop. Both journeys are valid. What matters is clarity about the terrain.

Second, build networks intentionally. Entrepreneurship is rarely a solo endeavour. The relationships you cultivate with mentors, with collaborators, with advisors, these often shape the opportunities you encounter.

Third, remain intellectually curious. Exposure matters. Read widely. Travel when possible. Learn about industries beyond your immediate environment. Ideas rarely emerge from isolation.

Fourth, extend opportunity to others when you can. If you find yourself on a paved road, remember that someone else may still be navigating rocky terrain. A recommendation, an introduction, or mentorship can change the trajectory of another entrepreneur’s life.

Perhaps the most powerful lesson from my aforementioned conversations is not about privilege at all. Maybe it’s about awareness. My friends did not deny the advantages they had. They simply added nuance to the story and I learnt from that.

Yes, the road may have been paved. But movement still required effort. In entrepreneurship, this balance is worth remembering. If you have advantages, acknowledge them. If you face obstacles, confront them with determination. And if you succeed, resist the temptation to believe that the journey was yours alone.

Because behind every entrepreneur, whether in Silicon Valley, Lagos, Nairobi, or Shiashie, lies a complex intersection of effort, opportunity, timing, and community. Recognising that complexity does not weaken the story of your success. It deepens it.

Thank you for reading. I welcome your reflections, questions, and suggestions for future topics. Subscribe to the Entrepreneur In You newsletter here: https://lnkd.in/d-hgCVPy, follow me on all social platforms at @thisisthemax, or get weekly updates via my official WhatsApp channel: www.bit.ly/whatsappthemax.

Wishing you a purposeful and successful week ahead!

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The author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, serves as the CEO of Maxwell Investments Group. He is also an Honorary Curator at the Ghana National Museum and the Official Business Advisor with Ghana’s largest agricultural trade union under Ghana’s Trade Union Congress (TUC). Founder of WellMax Inclusive Insurance and WellMax Micro-Credit Enterprise, Dr. Ampong writes on relevant economic topics and provides general perspective pieces. ‘Entrepreneur In You’ operates under the auspices of the Africa School of Entrepreneurship, an initiative of Maxwell Investments Group.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or beliefs of Maxwell Investments Group or any of its affiliates. Any references to policy or regulation reflect the author’s interpretation and are not intended to represent the formal stance of Maxwell Investments Group. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Readers should seek independent advice before making any decisions based on this material. Maxwell Investments Group assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken based on the information provided.