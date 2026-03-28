Asamankese: Traders, drivers benefit from free NHIS registration and renewal

Mr John Atta, Deco Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited in Asamankese, chose to celebrate his birthday in a unique and impactful way by giving back to residents in the Eastern Region.

Rather than limiting the celebration to family and friends, he organised a free registration exercise for the National Health Insurance Scheme, targeting market women, drivers, and other residents. The initiative covered both new registrations and renewals, ensuring that everyone in the community had access to the scheme.

Mr Atta explained that many people face challenges with online registration or lack the time to complete the process, prompting his decision to bring the service directly to them as a way of supporting those who “provide the food on our tables.”

This is not the first time he has undertaken such an initiative. Last year, his focus was on assisting pregnant women and children to access health insurance. This year, however, he broadened the scope to include all residents of Asamankese.

He also encouraged individuals and organisations to find their own ways of supporting the less privileged, noting that acts of kindness can take different forms and that everyone has a role to play in improving the lives of others.

Beneficiaries, particularly market women and drivers, expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing Mr Atta as generous and compassionate. Many offered prayers for his continued success, expressing hope that his efforts would grow into an annual tradition that benefits even more people.

His initiative highlights the power of community support and demonstrates how individual efforts can make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.