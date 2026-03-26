NCC unveils 11 licence categories to regulate cannabis industry

The Narcotics Control Commission has announced eleven licence categories under a new framework aimed at regulating industrial and medicinal cannabis in Ghana.

According to the Commission, the move is intended to promote transparency, safety and accountability within the licensing system.

In a statement, the Commission encouraged prospective applicants to submit their applications through its online portal, noting that the licensing structure covers the entire cannabis value chain.

“Apply online,” the notice stated, highlighting key areas such as cultivation, processing, breeding, storage, laboratory testing, and research and development.

The framework also includes licences for transportation, import and export, sales and distribution, as well as advertising and promotion.

The Commission explained that the categorisation is designed to clearly define roles within the sector while ensuring effective regulatory oversight.

“These categories are designed to support a structured and accountable system,” it noted, urging interested individuals and organisations to apply via its website or contact its offices for further information.