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First Lady leads push to protect children in the digital age at Global Coalition Summit in Washington

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News First Lady leads push to protect children in the digital age at Global Coalition Summit in Washington
THU, 26 MAR 2026

Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has urged world leaders to prioritise child safety in the rapidly expanding digital age, warning that while technology offers immense opportunities, it also exposes young people to serious risks.

Speaking at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit in Washington, D.C., Mrs Mahama expressed gratitude to Melania Trump for hosting the high-level gathering. She used the platform to share a personal perspective on the dual impact of digital technology on children.

Highlighting the scale of global digital engagement, Mrs Mahama noted that nearly 70 percent of the world’s population is active on social media. In Ghana, she said, between 8 and 15 million internet users are predominantly young people, underscoring the urgency of safeguarding their online experiences.

Quoting John Dramani Mahama’s Independence Day address, she emphasised the transformative power of technology in the lives of today’s youth.

“Our children belong to a generation equipped with tools that earlier generations could scarcely imagine. In their hands, a smartphone serves as a classroom, a business hub, a creative space, and a gateway to the global economy,” she stated.

However, the First Lady cautioned that without proper supervision and safeguards, the same digital tools could become harmful. She cited research indicating that one in five young victims of cyberbullying avoids school, highlighting the real-life consequences of online abuse.

Mrs Mahama outlined steps Ghana is taking to tackle these challenges, including strengthening legislation, enhancing enforcement mechanisms, and rolling out the ‘Safer Digital Ghana’ campaign aimed at raising awareness and curbing online misconduct.

The two-day summit seeks to strengthen international cooperation on child online protection, building on global frameworks such as the United Nations Children and Digital report and the European Union’s Digital Services Act.

Her remarks added Ghana’s voice to the growing global call for a safer digital environment for children, as governments and stakeholders work to balance innovation with protection.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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