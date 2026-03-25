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Wed, 25 Mar 2026 Social News

Nature of Ghana’s road network required emergency attention — Sukparu defends sole-sourced contracts

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Nature of Ghana’s road network required emergency attention — Sukparu defends sole-sourced contracts

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has defended the sole-sourced contracts awarded under the government’s Big Push road projects.

He argued that the move was necessary to address the country’s deteriorating road infrastructure.

Discussions about the contracts intensified after The Fourth Estate on Tuesday, March 24, published a report alleging that over 80 contracts were awarded through sole sourcing, a practice previously criticised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when in opposition.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Wednesday, March 25, Sukparu argued that the poor state of Ghana’s road network necessitated urgent action.

“When you realize our road network in the country right now is very poor, very poor… it then became an emergency for us as a nation to tackle. How do you then tackle that? If you want to address the challenge, something that has been identified as an emergency situation to a nation,… you have to act,” he said.

He added that all necessary feasibility studies and engineering assessments were conducted before awarding the contracts, emphasising that the process was not arbitrary.

“All these things are carried out. The engineers did the right quotations, they did all the feasibility studies and whatever is needed to be done before awarding a point,” Sukparu noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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