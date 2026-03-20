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NPA, Police to crackdown on fuel theft from accident tankers by residents

  Fri, 20 Mar 2026
Social News NPA, Police to crackdown on fuel theft from accident tankers by residents
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

The National Petroleum Authority says it is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to track down and arrest individuals who siphon fuel from tankers involved in road accidents.

Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, disclosed this while speaking to the media on the sidelines of World Consumer Rights Day, describing the practice as dangerous and increasingly widespread.

He cited recent incidents at Nsawam and Gomoa Potsin, where tanker accidents attracted crowds attempting to siphon fuel, sometimes with deadly consequences.

“I think there is a disturbing phenomenon where anytime there is a tanker accident, people, I mean, fellow citizens, will try stealing. In some instances, that has resulted in massive explosions, resulting in loss of lives and properties.

“We are working with the Ghana Police, with the video recordings that we have already, to effect the arrest of all those who have been found in those videos, stealing from tankers that have, you know, been involved in accidents.

“We believe that with the support of the cyber crime units, the Inspector General Police, the CID, arresting and prosecuting people for stealing is one way of sending a clear message to the public that doing that is a crime. Beyond the crime, you also expose others to the risk associated with an explosion. We saw what recently happened at Nsawam.

“We saw what recently happened at Gomoa Potsin and the rest. So we want to use your platform to appeal humbly to our fellow countrymen not to get involved anytime there is an accident involving a tanker that is moving petroleum products,” he said.

Mr Tamakloe added that authorities are relying on video evidence and support from cybercrime units to identify and prosecute offenders as part of efforts to deter the practice.

He also cautioned motorists to maintain a safe distance from fuel tankers at all times, noting that both loaded and empty tankers pose significant risks.

“I also want to share a few words of caution with other road users that respectfully the tankers that are moving when they have a product, please don’t drive near them. When they empty the product, they also have a different sign on it. So that should give a warning to other road users not to get close to them,” he added.

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