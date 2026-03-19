NPA reaffirms commitment to consumer protection at 2026 World Consumer Rights Day Celebration

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring the delivery of safe, quality petroleum products in Ghana’s downstream sector.

He made this known at the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day celebration held on 19th March 2026, at the Conference Room of the National Petroleum Authority, under the theme “Safe Products, Confident Consumers in Ghana’s Downstream Petroleum Sector.”

The event brought together key stakeholders, including regulators, industry players, academia, consumer advocacy groups, and the media to deliberate on issues affecting consumer welfare.

Delivering the welcome address, Deputy Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr. Sheila Addo, emphasized the importance of collaboration in strengthening consumer protection and promoting transparency within the sector.

In his keynote remarks, Mr. Tameklo highlighted the critical role of the downstream petroleum sector in Ghana’s socio-economic development and outlined measures undertaken by the Authority to safeguard product quality, including the work of its Inspection and Monitoring and Quality Assurance Directorates.

He also noted recent reforms such as the elevation of the Consumer Services Department into a full Directorate, supported by a modern call centre to improve responsiveness to consumer concerns.

He further acknowledged ongoing industry challenges, including concerns surrounding the fuel price floor policy and the impact of global geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran on petroleum prices.

The event featured presentations by relevant Directors of the Authority, followed by moderated panel discussions on “Safeguarding the Quality and Integrity of Petroleum Products Across Ghana’s Petroleum Downstream” and “Transparency in Fuel Pricing: Is the Consumer Protected?” Stakeholders used the platform to share insights and propose practical solutions to enhance consumer confidence.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to working closely with partners, including CUTS International, to promote transparency, accountability, and continuous reform in the downstream petroleum sector.

Source: NPA