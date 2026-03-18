GNPC Explorco successfully completes aerial survey under Voltaian Basin project

GNPC Explorco, the upstream exploration arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has successfully completed an aerial geophysical survey across key districts under its Voltaian Basin project.

This, according to Explorco, marks a major milestone in mapping the country's inland sedimentary basins.

The survey, conducted over Gushegu, Mion, Nanumba North, Yendi, Buipe, Kwahu Afram Plains North and South, Sekyere Afram Plains, and Agogo, involved low-altitude flight operations and was concluded on schedule, Explorco confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, March 18.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to map and understand Ghana’s inland sedimentary basins for future energy resource management,” the statement read in part.

GNPC Explorco also expressed gratitude to communities and local authorities for their support.

“The success of this survey was made possible by the warm reception and cooperation of the people in these districts. This data is vital for our national development, and we are proud to have partnered with such supportive communities,” the statement noted.

Following the completion of the aerial phase, GNPC said technical teams will now focus on data processing and analysis, paving the way for further exploration activities.

The moves comes after Explorco signed a project management consultancy contract with LubriMax Ghana Limited and its technical partner, Well Engineers and Planners, under the project.

The Voltaian Basin project, part of the country's flagship onshore petroleum initiative, aims to diversify hydrocarbon exploration beyond offshore fields and is expected to boost economic activity in northern Ghana through job creation and infrastructure development.

The first exploration well under the project is scheduled for drilling later in 2026 which will signal a significant step in Ghana’s onshore energy frontier ambitions.