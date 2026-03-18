Govt begins public sector recruitment despite wage pressures

The Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has disclosed that government has initiated steps to recruit new personnel into the public sector, despite ongoing concerns about the rising wage bill.

The move comes after revelations that authorities had to secure a GH₵17 billion loan to cover wages in 2025, highlighting the strain on public finances.

Speaking at a Presidential Encounter with Organised Labour on March 17, Dr Forson explained that the recruitment forms part of commitments made with Organised Labour to strengthen workforce capacity while adhering to fiscal limits.

“On the 2026 base pay, government committed to engage with unions on outstanding conditions of service and undertake critical recruitment into the public service, all within budget constraints. In this regard, government has commenced processes for the recruitment of staff to the public service.

“Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has also commenced negotiations with Organised Labour on review of conditions of service and very soon will be approving them,” he said.

He indicated that the recruitment drive will be carried out alongside ongoing negotiations on conditions of service, as government seeks to balance workforce expansion with financial sustainability.