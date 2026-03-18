ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt begins public sector recruitment despite wage pressures

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Social News Govt begins public sector recruitment despite wage pressures
WED, 18 MAR 2026

The Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has disclosed that government has initiated steps to recruit new personnel into the public sector, despite ongoing concerns about the rising wage bill.

The move comes after revelations that authorities had to secure a GH₵17 billion loan to cover wages in 2025, highlighting the strain on public finances.

Speaking at a Presidential Encounter with Organised Labour on March 17, Dr Forson explained that the recruitment forms part of commitments made with Organised Labour to strengthen workforce capacity while adhering to fiscal limits.

“On the 2026 base pay, government committed to engage with unions on outstanding conditions of service and undertake critical recruitment into the public service, all within budget constraints. In this regard, government has commenced processes for the recruitment of staff to the public service.

“Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has also commenced negotiations with Organised Labour on review of conditions of service and very soon will be approving them,” he said.

He indicated that the recruitment drive will be carried out alongside ongoing negotiations on conditions of service, as government seeks to balance workforce expansion with financial sustainability.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1 PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1

7 hours ago

GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection

7 hours ago

Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo shooting incident Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo sh...

7 hours ago

Torrential rainswreak havoc inCentral Region as 18killed,hundreds affected, 58 buildings collapse Torrential rains wreak havoc in Central Region as 18 killed, hundreds affected, ...

7 hours ago

Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident

7 hours ago

Mr. Mohammed Yakubu Biakoye NPP Vice Chairman commends Agbodza, demands urgent fixing of deteriorati...

8 hours ago

Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband

8 hours ago

Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nchiraa SHS Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nc...

8 hours ago

There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car” – Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr narrates shooting incident There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car...

8 hours ago

NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album at party office NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album...

Just in....
body-container-line