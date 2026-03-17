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Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Nigerian Music Star Asake Shows Resilience In Worship During Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Ololade AKA AsakeAhmed Ololade AKA Asake

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Asake has recently drawn attention for his spiritual devotion after traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic pilgrimage known as Umrah. The journey, which took place during the final days of Ramadan, highlighted a more reflective side of the globally recognized artist.

The singer whose real name is Ahmed Ololade was seen among thousands of worshippers at the sacred Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. Videos circulating online showed the artist participating in prayers and religious rites alongside other Muslim pilgrims, demonstrating humility and resilience amid the massive crowds gathered around the holy site.

During the pilgrimage, Asake attempted to approach the revered Black Stone located in the Kaaba. The effort proved challenging due to the heavy presence of pilgrims performing Umrah, with some in the crowd helping him move closer as he sought to complete part of the ritual.

The Afrobeats star also shared clips of him praying at Al‑Masjid an‑Nabawi in Medina, including the revered prayer area known as Raudhatul Jannah. The video, captioned “Alhamdulillah,” reflected gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to his Islamic faith.

Fans across social media praised the musician for balancing his global music career with his spiritual life. Many described the moment as inspiring, noting that despite the glamour of the entertainment industry, Asake remains connected to his religious roots.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Asake has become one of Africa’s most prominent music stars, known for blending Afrobeats, street pop, and Fuji influences. His pilgrimage serves as a reminder that public figures can still demonstrate humility and devotion while maintaining successful careers in the spotlight.

Conclusion
Asake’s participation in Umrah illustrates resilience in faith and devotion. By joining millions of pilgrims in worship in Islam’s holiest cities, the Nigerian artist showcased a spiritual dimension that resonates with many of his fans around the world.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1375 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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