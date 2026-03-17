Police arrest US$1 million counterfeit syndicate attempting to bribe officers with GH¢200,000

Police in Odumase-Krobo have disrupted a counterfeit currency operation after three suspects were caught with over one million US dollars and an attempted GH¢200,000 bribe to evade arrest.

The Eastern Regional Police Command said the suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, following intelligence-led operations by the Odumase-Krobo Police Command under Detective Corporal Williams Asante and the Koforidua Municipal Investigative Team led by ASP Augustine Asante Kusi.

D/Cpl. Asante revealed that the syndicate had been under surveillance for several weeks for allegedly engaging in counterfeit activities across the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

The suspects — Ebenezer Natsu, George Attor, and Bishop Robert Olertey — were found with 105 bundles of counterfeit US$100 notes valued at US$1,050,000.

The fake currency was hidden in a black, red-spotted metal trunk at a hideout in Laasi and reportedly intended for circulation at the Odumase-Krobo market in exchange for Ghana cedis.

Authorities said Olertey attempted to bribe officers with GH¢200,000 to avoid arrest, but the offer was refused.

The suspects were initially held at the Odumase-Krobo District Police Command before being transferred to the Akosombo Police Division under Chief Superintendent Doris Grant for further investigation.

On March 13, 2026, the Odumase Circuit Court remanded Natsu to assist with investigations, while Attor and Olertey were granted police enquiry bail.

Police described the syndicate as highly organised, targeting busy markets to exchange counterfeit currency for local notes, and warned that further arrests are expected as investigations continue.

Chief Superintendent Grant commended the officers for their diligence and urged the public to report suspicious activities.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on bribery, fraud, and economic crimes, and said investigations into the syndicate are ongoing.