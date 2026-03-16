Sunrise Christian High School holds maiden Careers and Higher Education Fair to guide students’ future

Sunrise Christian High School in Ho, Volta Region, has organized its maiden Careers and Higher Education Fair aimed at equipping students with the knowledge and guidance needed to make informed decisions about their future careers.

Speaking in an interview, the Administrator of the school, Mr. Joseph Dzamesi, explained that the initiative was designed to help address the uncertainty many young people face when choosing a career path.

According to him, a significant number of students go through school without a clear understanding of the profession they want to pursue, while others find themselves studying programs imposed on them by their parents, leaving them feeling stuck and unable to fully express their academic potential.

Mr. Dzamesi noted that the fair was therefore organized to provide learners with vital information and exposure that would guide them in making better career decisions as they transition from high school to higher education or other professional paths.

He explained that the program brought together resource persons from various professions, many of whom are parents of students in the school, to share their career journeys and inspire the learners.

He added that universities present at the fair also took turns to interact with the students, providing them with insights into the requirements for gaining admission into their institutions and the opportunities available within different academic disciplines.

According to him, the platform is meant to ignite students’ interests and motivate them academically by exposing them to role models and possible career paths they may not have previously considered.

Mr. Dzamesi emphasized that the school intends to prevent a situation where students graduate without a clear direction in life.

Mr. Chris Worla Essikpe, Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), shared that the careers fair idea was born two years ago when he was PTA Vice Chairman. The concept was discussed with the school administration, but they waited for the right moment to implement it. As PTA Chairman, Mr. Essikpe revived the idea and made it a priority, leading to the event's success.

He emphasized that parents believe education should extend beyond academics, focusing on holistic student development. Parents investing in private schools like Sunrise Christian High School expect added value that prepares students for life beyond school.

The transition from high school to work or higher education is crucial, and students need accurate information to make informed decisions. About seventeen parents, professionals in various fields, volunteered to share their experiences and guide students.

Mr. Essikpe described the programme as a "beautiful beginning" and is optimistic about its future growth. He encouraged other parents and PTAs, especially in public schools, to adopt similar initiatives, saying it benefits both students and society.

"Parents investing in private schools like Sunrise Christian High School expect added value that prepares students for life beyond school."

The transition from high school to work or higher education is crucial, and students need accurate information to make informed decisions.

Guest speaker Gordon Akpadie, a Supreme Court solicitor and Accra Technical University lecturer, encouraged students to embrace confusion about their career choices as a sign of intellectual growth. He noted that curiosity and unique thinking shape one's journey, and the world now values what individuals become and contribute to society beyond academics.

Mr. Akpadie shared an anecdote about a student who deemed law a "useless" profession in Ghana due to delayed financial rewards. He explained that professions like law require patience, as knowledge and experience eventually translate into success. He distinguished between a job, a means to immediate financial gain, and a career, a lifelong learning journey.

He observed that career guidance was once limited to top students in fields like medicine, law, and engineering, but now people excel in areas like software development and technology. Mr. Akpadie urged students to focus on education and skill development, noting technology's transformative impact.

He described career guidance as a process opening doors to opportunities, emphasizing that understanding one's goals is 10% of the journey, while preparation is 90%. Mr. Akpadie encouraged students to embrace artificial intelligence as a shaping force in the world today.