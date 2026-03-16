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CAGD workers’ union backs autonomy to strengthen fiscal governance

By Richard Kofi Boahen
General News CAGD workers’ union backs autonomy to strengthen fiscal governance
MON, 16 MAR 2026

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department Workers’ Union (CAGDWU) has supported the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) proposal to grant autonomy to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), describing the move as critical for strengthening fiscal governance in Ghana.

In a statement signed by Interim President Ahmed Muniru Mohammed, Interim General Secretary Becky Ayiku Otuo, Interim Financial Controller Abdul Razak Mohammed, and Interim Organiser Gershon Ntsri, the Union rejected claims by Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), who opposed the proposal.

According to the Union, the CRC’s recommendation followed extensive consultations and a detailed assessment of the Department’s crucial role in managing Ghana’s public finances.

CLOGSAG position worrying
The CAGDWU stressed that the comments by Mr. Bampoe Addo do not reflect the views of staff within the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.

It noted that the Department already has a recognised workers’ union capable of protecting the rights and interests of its members, adding that any transition of staff from CLOGSAG would not negatively affect their conditions of service.

The Union also assured employees that it remains committed to safeguarding their welfare and professional interests and will take all lawful steps to prevent policies that undermine their rights.

Efficiency and professionalism
The CAGDWU argued that granting autonomy to the CAGD would strengthen fiscal discipline, improve professional integrity, and align Ghana’s public financial management with international best practices.

It dismissed CLOGSAG’s concerns that the move could create “constitutional confusion,” stating that independence would instead enhance clarity of purpose, speed up decision-making, and improve service delivery.

The Union further rejected fears of weak fiscal coordination, saying autonomy would eliminate bureaucratic and political bottlenecks and enable more professional management of government expenditure.

National support
Describing the Department’s independence as a constitutional necessity, the Union warned it would resist any attempts to obstruct the reform process.

It therefore urged Parliament, civil society organisations and the public to support the proposal, saying the reform would enhance operational efficiency, safeguard national resources and strengthen fiscal governance in the country.

“The independence of CAGD will strengthen fiscal discipline, promote global best practices and reinforce professional integrity in Ghana’s financial administration,” the statement said.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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