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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Russia’s Role in Stabilizing the World Energy Market

Russia’s Role in Stabilizing the World Energy Market

Russia has recently moved to stabilize global energy markets as oil prices surge due to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. The global energy system has been under pressure following conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most important oil transport routes. These disruptions have caused oil prices to rise sharply, with Brent crude climbing above $100 per barrel.

To help calm the market, the United States temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil exports. The U.S. Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian oil that was already loaded on tankers at sea. The measure was intended to increase available supply and reduce pressure on global energy prices.

Russian officials say their country plays a key role in maintaining stability in the global energy system because of its large oil and gas production. According to the Kremlin, global energy markets would be difficult to stabilize without Russian supply, especially during periods of crisis when other sources face disruptions.

Despite these efforts, the decision has sparked debate among Western allies. Some European leaders argue that easing sanctions could strengthen Russia’s economy during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Others believe the move is necessary to prevent a severe global energy shortage.

In conclusion, Russia’s energy exports are currently playing an important role in stabilizing the world’s oil supply. As geopolitical tensions continue to affect global markets, cooperation and strategic decisions regarding energy production and trade will remain crucial for maintaining stability in the international economy.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1361 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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