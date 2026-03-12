AI video showing Akufo-Addo demanding money disrespectful — Aide  

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Aide to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Aide to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has condemned an Artificial Intelligence-generated video featuring the former President.

The controversial video, created by Samuel Nii Okantey, also known as Kpakpo Nii Gbemi, features President John Mahama, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President Akufo-Addo.

In the video, President Mahama supposedly calls the former President to speak to Dr. Bawumia to join hands with him in building the nation.

The former President is seen in the video asking for money from the President before delivering the message, and also from the former Vice President before conveying it to him.

In a statement shared on Thursday, March 12, Nii Teiko Tagoe described the depiction as false and damaging to the former President’s integrity.

“I have come across a parody video circulating online… This depiction is false, disrespectful, and wholly inconsistent with the character and record of the former President,” he said.

He further emphasised that even though satire and parody have a role in public discourse, deliberate misrepresentation of national leaders is unacceptable.

“Creating the impression that a former President of the Republic would engage in such conduct is not harmless humour; it is a distortion that erodes respect for public office and national institutions,” Nii Teiko Tagoe noted.

Nii Teiko Tagoe further cautioned Okantey and others against producing content that undermines the dignity of public figures, urging that freedom of expression be exercised responsibly and with respect for truth.