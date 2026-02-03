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Ghana Air Force explores training collaboration with India

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD || Contributor
Social News Ghana Air Force explores training collaboration with India
TUE, 03 FEB 2026

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong, has expressed interest in forming a joint team with India to enhance the capabilities of the Ghana Air Force Aviation College, particularly in aircraft maintenance training and advisory services.

He said the initiative would improve technical expertise and boost operational efficiency within the Air Force.

He made these remarks during a courtesy call by the Indian Defence Attaché to Ghana, Colonel Manoj Singh, last Thursday in Accra, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and future partnerships between the two countries.

Reflecting on the long-standing military relationship between Ghana and India, the Chief of the Air Staff recalled that the first Chief of the Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force was an Indian national.

He also acknowledged the contributions of India-trained Ghanaian officers, many of whom have played key roles in the Air Force’s administration and development.

Colonel Manoj Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Air Force through training assistance, capacity building, exchange programs, and other collaborative initiatives to improve operational effectiveness.

He encouraged the establishment of a joint maintenance training programme, noting that both countries would benefit from the exchange of technical and practical expertise.

Colonel Manoj Singh described the engagement as a positive step toward deepening bilateral military cooperation and expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff for the opportunity to engage.

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