Jospong Group to upscale efforts to drive sustainable growth across Africa and beyond – Dr Siaw Agyepong

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has asserted that this year it will upscale efforts towards driving sustainable growth across Africa and beyond

“We are building businesses that create value, protect the planet, and empower communities — transforming industries through innovation, integrity, and impact,” Dr Siaw Agyepong told Modern Ghana News in an interview on Monday.

The Jospong Group, a Ghanaian conglomerate, with more than 76 companies operating across multiple industries, the Jospong Group of Companies stands as one of Ghana’s most diversified and dynamic holding groups, with an expanding footprint across Africa and Asia.

Dr Siaw Agyepong noted that Jospong Group has developed innovative waste management solutions, including integrated recycling and compost plants, medical waste treatment facilities, and e-waste recycling units, adding that “these initiatives are not only reducing waste but also creating jobs and promoting environmental sustainability.”

He stressed that this year the Jospong Group will continue with its progressive and pragmatic expansion drive and operations across Africa: “African businesses must take commanding control of the economy.”

He said over the years, “based on our high-level technical team, high-quality delivery and commitment to maintaining and adopting innovative strategies, we signed agreements with governments and private sector partners to establish waste management facilities, promote circular economy practices, and develop sustainable infrastructure.”

Dr Siaw Agyepong stressed that “we expect our initiatives to drive sustainable growth, create jobs, and promote environmental sustainability across Africa as we continue with our plans to expand our operations, investing in innovative technologies, and promoting circular economy practices.”

In a related development, Dr Siaw Agyepong has renewed a call to African investors and business leaders to unite in liberating the continent from economic dependence, stressing, “The economic independence of Africa is not the responsibility of politicians but rather that of African business leaders."

“Economic independence hinges on entrepreneurship, investment, inter- and intra-continent trading, and removing barriers to our movement within the continent.”

Several other African countries have acknowledged the Jospong Group as a leader in waste management on the continent, providing innovative solutions to create a healthy environment for all and promoting sustainable development and environmental protection.

Dr Siaw Agyepong noted that Africa has the capacity to compete with other markets through a united front: “We must utilise the size of the continent, the abundant natural resources, the huge labour force, and the enabling environment, including the conducive climatic environment, to stand and defend the continent from exploitation.”

He called for economic regional integration through deepening regional coordination and cooperation to boost intra-African trade and investment, which must be led by African business leaders, not politicians.

He also emphasised private sector leadership through coordinated empowerment of the private sector to drive economic diplomacy and transformation and offer innovative solutions through developing and implementing innovative solutions to address pressing challenges, such as waste management and climate change.

The Jospong Group Executive Chairman also called for cross-border collaboration, stressing the dismantling of barriers and building a new economic architecture rooted in regional solidarity and practical collaboration.

Dr Siaw Agyepong said that through collective efforts and sharing knowledge, African leaders can leverage innovative solutions to address pressing issues and promote economic growth.

The Jospong Group Executive Chairman reiterated the need for African governments to empower and create enabling environments for entrepreneurs to take control of Africa’s economy and work collectively to transform the continent for accelerated development.

He added that it was important for African governments to adopt concerted policies and interventions to support indigenous African companies to drive development and economic growth across the continent.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong noted that global economic development demands that Africa take a proactive approach to its economic transformation.

"We must support our indigenous companies to lead the charge in the renaissance of our continent. Doing so, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come," the Jospong Group Executive Chairman stressed.

The Jospong Group's commitment to waste management and economic development is a testament to the company's vision for a brighter future for Africa, he said.